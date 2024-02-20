Here's How Magnesium Can Help Manage PCOS Symptoms

PCOS affects women during their reproductive age

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS has become more common than ever. According to the World Health Organisation, The condition affects an estimated 8-13% of women of reproductive age, and up to 70% of cases are undiagnosed. PCOS contributes to symptoms like irregular menstrual cycle, hormonal imbalance, ovarian cysts, acne, hair fall and much more. It is also one of the common causes of infertility in women. PCOS affects women during their reproductive age.

There is no cure for PCOS. However, the symptoms can be managed effectively with lifestyle and diet modifications. Several nutrients play a crucial role in managing symptoms of PCOS. One of these is magnesium.

Magnesium has gained popularity recently for all the good reasons. It can also help women with PCOS manage symptoms. Here, let's explore the benefits of magnesium for PCOS.

The role of magnesium in PCOS management

According to studies, women with magnesium deficiency are 19 times more likely to have PCOS.

Magnesium-rich foods may have positive effects on overall health and hormone regulation.

Magnesium also plays a role in improving insulin sensitivity. Insulin resistance and increased risk of diabetes are common consequences of PCOS.

This nutrient also helps reduce inflammation, anxiety and migraines.

Women with PCOS may also experience sleep-related issues. Magnesium can also help you sleep better.

Tips to manage PCOS

Adding magnesium-rich foods to diet offers many health benefits. However, magnesium alone cannot fix PCOS. It is crucial to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some more tips to manage PCOS symptoms:

Diet: Focus on consuming whole foods. Add more anti-inflammatory foods to your diet. You should also boost your iron intake.

It is also wise to avoid highly processed foods, too much sugar and salt.

Exercise: Regular exercise can promote hormonal balance and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Weight loss is one of the most effective strategies to manage PCOS.

Stress: Uncontrolled stress can exaggerate PCOS symptoms. Therefore, try stress management techniques like yoga and meditation.

Fix sleep cycle: To promote hormonal balance, practice good sleep hygiene.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.