Winter Acne Treatment: Follow These Amazing Tips By Dr Kiran Lohia To Prevent Acne Breakouts

Acne treatment: Avoid dairy to prevent and reduce acne

Acne is a year-long problem. But some may experience worse acne breakouts during the winter. One reason for this may be sebum, which is a kind of oil which is secreted by the skin. Sebum is secreted more as a result of dry skin in winter. Too much sebum production can make the cells in your skin to stick together. This in turn, can lead to clogged pores and acne breakouts during winter. Talking about some do's and don'ts of acne is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. Keep reading to know what she has to say.

Acne breakouts and winter: do's and don'ts you must follow

Things you must do to prevent acne

1. Dr Kiran recommends that you should wash your face twice a day, and sometimes thrice a day when you workout, to prevent acne breakouts. Wash your face regularly if it feels to oily but do not over-wash as it can rob your skin of natural oils.

Wash your face 2-3 times in a day to prevent acne breakouts

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Make sure that you wipe off all kinds of make-up from your face before going to bed.

3. For mild acne, you can use ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol or alpha hydroxy acid. These ingredients can open clogged pores and reduce acne.

Also read: Sudden Acne Breakout: Causes And Tips For Prevention

4. Consume a healthy diet. Diet plays an important role in triggering acne and keeping it away. Avoid deep fried, processed and packaged food. Also avoid dairy and see if doing this helps in preventing acne.

5. Keep yourself well-hydrated. Drink 8-10 glasses of water every day. Apart from preventing acne, it can also help you give a glowing skin. Hydrating drinks and foods like butter milk, coconut water, sugarcane juice, watermelon and cucumber can also be a part of your diet.

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated to prevent acne

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Home Remedies For Acne: Try These Kitchen Ingredients To Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Things you must avoid to prevent acne breakouts

1. Avoid dairy as it can definitely trigger acne, says Dr Kiran in her post.

2. Stay away from whey protein powders as they can trigger acne.

3. If you have tried multiple home remedies for acne that have failed to show results, then visit a dermatologist. Doing this is important as acne can be treated and cured. Trying to deal with it yourself simply delays its presence, negatively affecting your skin quality.

Also read: Skin And Hair Problems During Winter: Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 5 Remedies That Will Actually Work

This winter, follow these do's and don'ts of acne to have a healthy, pimple-free skin. Try them and let us know how they worked for you!

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.