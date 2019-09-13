Sudden Acne Breakout: Causes And Tips For Prevention

Highlights Avoid use of foamy cleansers to prevent acne People with oily skin are more prone to open pores and acne Consume a healthy diet to prevent triggering of acne

If you have had nightmares about having a pimple pop up on the day of an occasion or a special event, then you're not alone. Sudden acne breakouts can be because of numerous reasons, including hormonal changes or hormonal imbalance, an unhealthy diet including lots of deep fried and junk food, release of cortisol hormones because of excessive stress, excessive production of sebum and much more. Fret not as we are here to tell you everything about sudden acne breakouts and what you can do to prevent them.

Sudden acne breakout: top causes you must know

We speak to dermatologist Dr Smiti Naswa Singh, who tells us all about causes and effective home remedies to deal with sudden acne break out. She lists the following causes for sudden acne breakout:

Hormonal imbalance: Fluctuations in hormones like during puberty, around ovulation or before periods, or hormonal imbalance because of being overweight or underlying health condition like thyroid and PCOD can lead to sudden acne breakout.

Fluctuations in hormones like during puberty, around ovulation or before periods, or hormonal imbalance because of being overweight or underlying health condition like thyroid and PCOD can lead to sudden acne breakout. Stress: Dr Smiti says that "Excessive mental stress during exams or job interview or nearing your own wedding date or physical stress like illness," can all lead to sudden acne breakout and popping up of pimples. Now you got your answer!

Dr Smiti says that "Excessive mental stress during exams or job interview or nearing your own wedding date or physical stress like illness," can all lead to sudden acne breakout and popping up of pimples. Now you got your answer! Crash diet or overeating with too much fat/fried/processed food, which is common during the festive season, can trigger acne and cause pimples.

or overeating with too much fat/fried/processed food, which is common during the festive season, can trigger acne and cause pimples. Certain medications like steroids/ hormonal pills/ some anticonvulsants/ Lithium can also be a cause of sudden acne breakout.

like steroids/ hormonal pills/ some anticonvulsants/ Lithium can also be a cause of sudden acne breakout. Dermatologist Dr Rahul Sharma says that 25% of adults get acne because of excess sebum production.

Diet plays an important role in determining risk of sudden acne breakout

Home remedies for sudden acne breakout

1. Topical creams like combinations of Benzoyl Peroxide, Retinoids and oral medicines (antibiotics/vitamin A) can help in reducing acne naturally.

2. Dr Smiti also suggests chemical peels for reducing acne.

3. "Inflamed acne (nodules/cyst) which need improvement in a day or two can be treated with Intralesional Steroid by a dermatologist," she says.

4. Dr Rahul suggests that washing hair regularly can also prevent sudden acne breakout. Oil from your scalp on reaching your forehead or other parts of the face may be the reason for sudden popping up of pimples.

Diet tips for preventing acne and keeping it under control

Diet plays a very important role for keeping under control and preventing acne breakouts. You need to avoid consumption of oily foods or junk foods as they are considered to be the top triggers of acne. Dr Smiti suggests the following diet tips for keeping acne under control:

1. Have balanced diet including all important nutrients like carbs, fats, proteins and fibre.

2. High consumption of in fruits and salads is recommended to prevent acne breakout.

3. Vitamin A containing yellow fruits, carrots, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables and sea food can help in keeping acne at bay.

Vitamin A rich foods like carrots can prevent sudden breakout of acne

4. Reduce consumption of processed foods/junk foods/fried foods

5. Cut down on consumption of dairy products when there are sudden spurts. Avoid Yoghurt/ Buttermilk/ Butter/ Paneer

6. Vitamin C containing foods like citrus fruits, amla, lemon and lime juice can help in keeping your acne under control.

7. Zinc containing foods like sea foods, nuts, dry fruits, eggs, etc can be consumed for reducing acne breakouts.

( Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund)

(Dr Rahul Sharma is Consultant Dermatologist at Nayati Medicity, Mathura)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

