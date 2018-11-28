6 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Back Acne Once And For All

Back acne can be treated with the help of natural exfoliating scrub

Acne is a skin a condition which can happen to anyone at any age. Acne mostly causes pimples, which can appear on any part of your body, including your back. The body produces an oil call sebum, which is produced in glands that are connected to hair follicles. Sebum moves up in the hair follicles, in order to provide your skin and hair with required moisture. Pimples are a result of extra sebum and build-up of dead skin cells which block skin pores and bacteria. On swelling of hair follicle walls, a white head pimple is formed. Blackhead pimples are formed when the clogged hair pore gets exposed to air.

Acne can be the result of a side effect of some medicines like antidepressants. Hormonal changes in the body, genetics, stress and sweat can be the reasons why you have acne.

Natural remedies to get rid of back acne once and for all

1. Tea tree oil: If it is available within your proximity, tea tree oil can not only help in dealing with back acne, it can also be helpful in treating a variety of skin issues. There are numerous body lotions, creams and cleansers. Tea tree oil can help in killing extra bacteria, thus reducing acne.

2. Eat a healthy balanced diet: Acne at times is also a result of poor eating habits. Eating lots of oily, fatty or junk foods can contribute to acne. Also, foods which are high in glycemic index can increase blood sugar levels and make acne worse. These foods include white rice, potatoes, white bread etc. If you want to keep your acne under control or reduce it, you should include fresh vegetables and fruits in your diet. Also, whole grains and lean protein can be helpful.

A healthy balanced diet can help in preventing back acne

3. Take a shower after exercising: People with back acne should ensure that they don't let the sweat and dirt sit on your skin after a workout. Make it a point that you shower after exercising.

4. Avoid wearing tight clothes: If you wear tight clothes to the gym, the sweat is quite likely to trap dirt and sweat, and rub it into your pores. Make sure you exercise with comfortable clothes and avoid working out without a shirt on a sweaty machine or a dirty floor. It is the best to exercise with clothes that make your skin breathe and helps in wicking away sweat.

5. Exfoliate: Exfoliating scrub with salicylic acid can help in removing extra diet and oil from the skin, and also help in reducing dead skin on clogged pores.

6. Use the right sunblock: Damage caused to the skin by UV rays of the sun can make acne worse. Use oil-free sunblocks with broad spectrum that are light on the skin to prevent back acne.

