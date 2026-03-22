WHO Warns Of Nuclear Risk As Middle East Conflict Intensifies

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raises alarms over the reported strikes near nuclear-sensitive sites in Iran and Israel, stating that the Middle East conflict has reached a "perilous stage".

"The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage with strikes reportedly hitting the Natanz Enrichment Complex in Iran, and the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located," Dr Tedros said, raising concerns over potential escalation.

He noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is assessing the incidents, adding, "No indications of abnormal or increased off-site radiation levels have been reported."

Warning of broader risks, he said, "Attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety."

The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage with strikes reportedly hitting the Natanz Enrichment Complex in Iran, and the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located.

@iaeaorg is looking into incidents reported yesterday in southeastern Iran, and in… pic.twitter.com/gJdQd1eOqS — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 22, 2026

The alarm comes amid a rapidly intensifying conflict that began in late February after US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran and its allies, spreading across multiple countries in the region.

The war has already caused widespread casualties and displacement. According to health authorities cited by the WHO, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran and at least 570 in Lebanon, with thousands more injured, while Israel has also reported deaths and over 2,000 injuries.

Children have been among the worst affected, with over 1,800 reported killed or injured across the region since the escalation began.

Recent strikes have also hit areas near critical infrastructure. Missile attacks in southern Israel near Dimona injured more than 100 people, including children, and damaged residential areas, underscoring the risks of escalation near sensitive sites.

Beyond the human toll, the conflict has severely impacted key sectors. Energy infrastructure across the Gulf has been targeted, disrupting oil and gas supplies and pushing global prices higher, while attacks on civilian areas, hospitals and schools have deepened the humanitarian crisis.

UN human rights officials have warned that civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence, with attacks increasingly hitting densely populated areas and essential infrastructure.

Highlighting preparedness efforts, Dr Tedros said, "Since the outbreak of hostilities, WHO has provided critical training to its own staff and UN personnel across 13 countries to help them respond effectively to public health threats in the event of a nuclear incident."

He urged all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could trigger nuclear incidents. Leaders must prioritize de-escalation and protect civilians. "Peace is the best medicine."

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