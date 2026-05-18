WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Congo A Global Health Emergency; What Makes It So Serious?

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The outbreak, which started in Congo, has already crossed the border into Uganda and has been attributed to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa), a total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of Ebola have been reported as of Saturday.

Understanding Ebola and its Bundibugyo strain

Ebola is a rare but severe, usually fatal, illness that is caused by the viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family. Till date, three species of the Orthoebolaviruses have been known to cause large outbreaks: Ebola virus, Sudan virus and Bundibugyo virus.

The Bundibugyo strain (caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus or BDBV) is one of the core species known to cause disease in humans, distinct from other well-known variants like the Zaire or Sudan strains. The outbreak is considered extraordinary because there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, unlike the more common Zaire strain.

Transmission

African fruit bats are the suspected primary hosts of the virus. Humans catch the virus initially through direct contact with infected wildlife, including bats, monkeys, chimpanzees, or forest antelopes. The virus spreads rapidly via direct contact with broken skin or mucous membranes and the blood, vomit, faeces, or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

An infected individual cannot transmit the disease before they have symptoms, and they remain infectious as long as their blood contains the virus. Therefore, health and care workers are at a higher risk of getting infected.

Symptoms and progression

The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, and individuals are not contagious until symptoms emerge:

Early symptoms: Sudden onset of high fever, intense fatigue, severe muscle pain, headache, and a sore throat

Sudden onset of high fever, intense fatigue, severe muscle pain, headache, and a sore throat Gastrointestinal stage: Progression to severe vomiting, watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, and an occasional skin rash

Progression to severe vomiting, watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, and an occasional skin rash Advanced stage: Impaired liver and kidney function, progressing toward multiple organ failure

Impaired liver and kidney function, progressing toward multiple organ failure Hemorrhagic stage: Internal and external bleeding, resulting in bruising or bleeding from bodily orifices, which manifests in the late phases of the disease

Why is the Congo Ebola outbreak "extraordinary"?

The ongoing Ebola outbreak has been remarked as an "extraordinary event" by WHO because it constitutes a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease.

The outbreak is no longer contained within a single region. On May 15 and 16, 2026, two laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in Kampala, Uganda. Both individuals had travelled from the DRC, proving that the virus is actively moving across international borders via high population mobility and trade links.

The specific viral strain (Bundibugyo)

Unlike the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, this outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus. This is a critical factor because there are currently no approved vaccines, licensed therapeutics or monoclonal antibodies for the Bundibugyo strain.

Rapid escalation and high fatality

The current numbers indicated a difficult and fast-moving situation. In the Ituri Province alone, there were 8 laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths. Additionally, at least four deaths among healthcare workers have been reported, signalling gaps in infection prevention and the potential for amplification within hospitals.

The WHO warned that the outbreak is likely much larger than currently detected. Unusual clusters of community deaths with symptoms compatible with Ebola have been reported across several health zones, many of which have not yet been officially tested.

The virus has been detected in densely populated areas like Bunia (DRC) and Kampala (Uganda). Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, and in crowded urban environments, the risk of rapid human-to-human transmission is significantly higher than in remote rural villages.

While the emergency was declared, WHO does not recommend any international travel or trade restrictions. The global health body has also mentioned that this outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

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