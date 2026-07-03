The World Health Organization said Thursday that a case of Marburg virus disease had been detected in a toddler Uganda during enhanced surveillance for Ebola.

Though caused by different viruses, Ebola and Marburg are clinically similar. Both produce haemorrhagic fevers and can cause outbreaks with high fatality rates.

The case is a child aged one year and five months, the WHO's emergencies director Chikwe Ihekweazu told a press conference in Geneva.

So far, no identified contacts of the case have shown symptoms, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through human-to-human transmission.

"In Uganda, no new cases of Ebola have been reported since June 21," Tedros told reporters.

"However, on Tuesday this week, Uganda notified WHO of a confirmed case of Marburg virus disease in the country's western Kyegegwa District.

"The case was identified through enhanced disease surveillance for Ebola.

"Health authorities have informed WHO that they are monitoring all identified contacts, but so far, none have shown symptoms.

"WHO is supporting investigations to determine the source of exposure, assess the public health risk, and to support community engagement."

Uganda has been hit by the Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus.

According to the latest figures from the WHO, there have been 20 confirmed cases in Uganda, including two confirmed deaths. Fifteen patients have recovered from the virus.

- Unusual detection -

"Uganda has a track history of being actually very good in investigating cases of viral haemorrhagic fevers," said Ihekweazu.

"This was not a normal detection.

This case was initially apparently thought to be Bundibugyo, but then confirmed to be Marburg."

The WHO was informed on Tuesday and has been supporting Uganda in investigating the case and tracking down possible contacts.

The UN health agency praised Uganda's testing rates, saying the more tests, the more sporadic cases of viral haemorrhagic fevers would be found.

The average case fatality rate for Marburg is around 50 percent, though rates have varied from 24 percent to 88 percent in past outbreaks, the WHO says.

There is no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment, but early intervention with rehydration therapies and treatment of specific symptoms increase the chances of survival.

People cannot transmit the disease before they have symptoms and remain infectious as long as their blood contains the virus.

Burial ceremonies that involve direct contact with the body of the dead can also contribute to transmission.

Several African countries have been affected by Marburg outbreaks in recent years, including Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and Tanzania.

In January, Ethiopia declared the end of its first recorded Marburg ourbreak, which claimed nine lives from 14 cases.

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