Which Shampoo Type Is Best Suited For Your Scalp? Dermatologist Breaks It Down, Shares Tips

Shampoo is a staple in our daily hair care routine, but with so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. From sulfate-free to moisturising, and volumising to medicated, the variety of shampoo types can leave even the most experienced hair care enthusiasts confused. Selecting the right shampoo can make all the difference in achieving healthy, clean and beautiful locks.

Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich weighs in on different types of shampoos and their benefits. She also explains how to choose the perfect one for your scalp type. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "On average, an individual tries a minimum of 15-20 shampoos in their lifetime. But does it really matter which shampoo you are using, or are all shampoos fundamentally the same?"

Different types of shampoos

1. Sulfate shampoo

Sulfate shampoos use strong detergents like sodium lauryl sulfate to create a rich lather and effectively remove dirt, oil and product buildup from the hair and scalp. They are best for oily scalps, heavy styling products and sweat buildup. However, they can dry out curly or bleached hair and irritate sensitive scalps.

2. Sulfate-free shampoo

Sulfate-free shampoos use gentler, plant-derived cleansing agents to clean hair without stripping natural oils. They are good for dry and curly hair and may also help reverse colour damage. While these shampoos work well for sensitive scalps, they produce less lather than traditional ones and may not be effective in removing heavy buildup.

3. Clarifying shampoo

This deep-cleansing product is recommended to remove stubborn product buildup and excess oil. It also helps eliminate hard water mineral deposits that regular shampoos might miss. Frequent use of this product can result in dryness and frizz. They are also considered risky for bleached hair.

4. Medicated shampoo

Medicated shampoos contain active ingredients that treat underlying scalp conditions like dandruff and fungal infections. They can be purchased over the counter or prescribed by a doctor for more severe cases. They are recommended for use 2-3 times a week during flare-ups and once a week for maintenance. You can alternate them with a gentler shampoo for daily use.

According to the dermatologist, people with oily scalps should use a sulfate-based shampoo 3-5 times a week. Those with dry scalps are advised to use a gentle sulfate-free cleanser 2-3 times a week. For flaky and itchy scalps, a medicated shampoo used 2-3 times a week works best. People with sensitive scalps should opt for a sulfate-free and fragrance-free shampoo 1-2 times a week, with occasional use of clarifying shampoos.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.