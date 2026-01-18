What Is Your Skin Trying To Tell You? Nutritionist Reveals The Causes Of Hyperpigmentation

Your skin is a window to your health and hyperpigmentation can be a telling sign that something is amiss beneath the surface. From dark spots and freckles to melasma and post-inflammatory discolouration, the causes of hyperpigmentation can be complex and multidimensional. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains what your skin might be trying to tell you about hyperpigmentation and how you can address it from the inside out. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Hyperpigmentation improves best with diet, gut health and hormonal correction."

What is hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition in which certain areas of the skin become darker than the surrounding skin due to an overproduction of melanin. This condition can manifest as small spots, large patches, or, in rare cases, affect the entire body.

Causes of hyperpigmentation

According to Mukerjee, pigmentation occurs when melanocytes are overstimulated due to various factors. Some of them include:

1. Insulin resistance

Insulin resistance can cause skin pigmentation issues, often leading to dark and velvety patches. These typically occur in skin folds like the neck or armpits due to the overstimulation of melanocytes and keratinocytes by excess insulin and growth factors.

2. Hormonal imbalance

Hormones like estrogen and progesterone can directly stimulate melanocytes to produce more melanin. A rise in these hormones during pregnancy (commonly known as the “mask of pregnancy”) or with hormonal contraceptives is a frequent trigger for melasma.

3. Inflammation

Pigmentation is a common response when melanocytes are stimulated by inflammatory mediators. When the skin experiences injury, a rash, or inflammation, the body initiates a healing process that includes the production and transfer of excess melanin to surrounding skin cells, resulting in darker patches in the affected area.

4. Nutrient deficiencies

A deficiency of vitamin B12 can disrupt melanin regulation. It may increase melanin synthesis and hinder its proper transfer to skin cells, leading to skin darkening.

5. PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can also contribute to pigmentation issues. A common skin manifestation of PCOS is acanthosis nigricans, which is characterised by darkened, thickened skin in folds and creases.

Other factors, such as chronic stress and poor sleep, can also trigger or worsen hyperpigmentation in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.