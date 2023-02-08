What Is The Best Time To Drink Water? Let's Know From The Expert

You should drink water at least half and hour before having a meal

Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial for your organs to function properly. If your body is dehydrated, you may experience several health issues. Therefore, it is often advised to drink enough water for good health. You might have come across several theories about drinking water at the right time. Some suggest drinking water first thing in the morning. While others recommend avoiding it right after meals. To help you understand when to drink water and when to avoid it, we have recommendations straight from an expert. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram story on her page nutrition.by.lovneet listing the best times to drink water. Let's know more about this.

Know the best time to drink water

The nutritionist lists these 5 times when you should not skip water:

1. After waking up: The expert recommends drinking water as first thing in the morning as it helps activate your organs after a good night's sleep.

2. After workout: Drinking enough water after a workout can help bring your heart rate back to normal. Also, you lose water while working out as sweat. Therefore, drinking water after exercising helps prevent dehydration.

3. Before meals: The nutritionist recommends drinking water half an hour before a meal. On the other hand drinking it post-meals may lead to digestive issues.

4. When sick: Your body needs proper hydration when unwell. It assists the body in proper functioning and helps you recover well.

5. When tired: You might feel tired when dehydrated. Therefore, recharge your system with water and stay fresh.

When dehydrated, you may experience symptoms like dark urine, dizziness, dry mouth, tiredness and fatigue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.