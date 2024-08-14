What Are Probiotics And Prebiotics? Nutritionist Explains

Probiotics and prebiotics are two of the hottest topics in nutrition these days. While they sound similar and are consumed for the maintenance of your gut health, the two have distinct functions to perform in your body. Explaining the different roles of probiotics and prebiotics, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on Instagram. The image series shared by Lovneet detailed the differences between the two nutrients and read, "Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that improve gut flora / Benefits of Probiotics: Reduce bloating, enhance nutrient absorption, and support digestion Local Probiotic Foods: Curd, buttermilk (chaas), and fermented pickles."

The second slide said, "Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed the good bacteria in your gut. / Benefits of Prebiotics: Improve digestion, boost immunity, and enhance gut health. Local Prebiotic Foods: Garlic, onions, and raw bananas."

In the caption of the post, Lovneet Batra wrote, "Did you know that prebiotics and probiotics work hand in hand for a healthy gut? While prebiotics feed the good bacteria, probiotics are those beneficial bacteria. Together, they ensure a thriving gut environment. For a balanced diet, include local prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, and raw bananas, along with probiotic-rich curd, buttermilk (chaas), and fermented pickles."

Lovneet Batra also shared some extra tips for a healthy gut. She wrote, "Here are some additional tips for gut health: Stay Active: Regular exercise promotes healthy digestion. Avoid Overuse of Antibiotics: They can disrupt gut flora balance. Eat a Variety of Foods: A diverse diet supports a diverse microbiome."

Look at her post:

In addition to following Lovneet Batra's tips, you can also try these home remedies for better gut health.

Water

Water consumption keeps the digestive system in good working order and helps avoid constipation, which can cause bloating. Throughout the day, sip on at least eight glasses of water, particularly before and after meals.

Chamomile Tea

The anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic qualities of chamomile aid in calming the muscles that control digestion and reduce bloating. For better relief, try sipping chamomile tea before going to bed.

Ginger

Compounds found in ginger have the ability to relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, lower inflammation, and stimulate digestive enzymes. While some can consume ginger in its raw form, you can also eat it after boiling the slices in water with honey and lemon.