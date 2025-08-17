Wellness Coach Shares Holistic Plan Towards Health, Weight Loss, & Disease Recovery

Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has advised that achieving health, weight loss, recovery, and longevity starts not with extreme diets or intense workouts, but with mastering your nervous system. Without restoring the body's equilibrium, or homeostasis, other efforts may offer only short-term benefits, he warns. In his latest post on Instagram, Luke wrote, "Most people to lose weight desperately fast are going to extremes ... extreme workouts, extreme diets... losing some weight, mostly water, muscle, sometimes bone density and little fat, causing extreme stress to their nervous system, disrupting hormones and creating a viscous cycle of chasing and losing. Regulating your nervous system is a huge part of your health and fat loss journey. Most need consistency and small wins over extremes."

Chronic stress from hormonal imbalances affects almost every physiological system and is frequently imperceptible but profoundly embedded. While your body is in fight-or-flight mode, it puts survival over healing, fat reduction, and restoration. Therefore, managing stress is an essential first step. Luke stresses "finding your calm, creating equilibrium and homeostasis in your body."

It also entails identifying and addressing "deeply rooted emotions" that subtly hinder advancement, problems that no calorie-counting software can resolve. From there, cellular nutrition is looked at rather than general diet programs in order to assess genuine health. "Look at cellular nutrition and macros based on your body and lifestyle," Luke suggests.

He further suggests adjusting the macronutrients like proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, according to your body composition, metabolic requirements, and lifestyle rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach. "It will look at the right movement and exercise for you, recovery, improving deep sleep and sleep consistency," he adds.

Luke mentions that nature exposure plays a surprisingly potent role. Daytime sunlight aids in the regulation of circadian cycles, which enhances energy, mood, and sleep. Regular exposure to natural settings also strengthens the immune system and reduces stress hormones.

This comprehensive strategy debunks the idea of fast solutions. Extremes in diet, exercise, fasting, or supplementation tend to be pricey. The body functions best when it is in balance, and "yo-yo" patterns of excess and deprivation can cause metabolic disorders that can take years to heal.

In summary, real transformation is achieving equilibrium from the inside out and allowing the body's natural intelligence to take care of the rest, rather than trying to do more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.