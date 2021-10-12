Weight Loss: Try This Full Body HIIT Workout To Shed Some Calories At Home

Weight loss: Exercising regularly can help you maintain a healthy weight

A well-rounded physical activity routine is one that combines different forms of exercises including cardio exercises and strength training. But if you are looking to burn that stubborn fat faster, how about some high-intensity interval training? HIIT is one of the most popular workout routines in the fitness world at the moment. It involves repeated bouts of high intensity effort followed by varied recovery time, and has shown to have more effective results. But how to get started? Look no further than the Instagram page of fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who shows you how to get full-body HIIT right.

Weight loss: Try this HIIT workout to stay in shape

In her latest post, Yasmin, through a series of videos, showed a few simple exercises. She also narrated her experience and said that she had a great meal and burned calories through this rigorous workout session. In the videos, we can see Yasmin performing HIIT workout with dumbbells wherever required to perform some exercises.

She told her followers to perform each exercise back-to-back and repeat for 3 rounds.

This is how you need to perform the exercises:

Note: "M" stands for the modified version that Yasmin performed in the video.

1) Dumbbell Single Leg Deadlift + Reverse

Lunges - 10 reps

M: Dumbbell Deadlift

2) Dumbbell Press + Pullover - 15 reps (legs at tabletop)

M: Single Dumbbell Pullover

3) Dumbbell Push-Up to T - 10 reps

M: Knee Pushup to T

4) Dumbbell Around the World - 20 reps

M: Dumbbell Crunch

5) Dumbbell Squat Thrust to Front Raise in Squat (stay in squat throughout) - 15 reps

M: Squat Step back + Front Raise

Take a look at the post by Yasmin:

So, are you ready for these workouts? Get set, and try these at home to stay fit and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.