Fat Burning HIIT: Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares New Cardio Routine For Weight Loss

Amid the pandemic, all of your weight loss plans may have taken a backseat as you don't have access to the gym. However, by eating right and exercising correctly indoors, you can still manage to shed a few extra pounds. And those who are determined to reach their weight loss goal can now follow some easy but effective workout routines at home, thanks to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The expert has presented a five-step guide that can help you burn fat in the comforts of your home. In the Instagram video, she has demonstrated each step of the new Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT routine. She also shared a modified version of the routine.

The caption reads, "Hey Everyone. This month we're focusing on a Cardio/Fat Burn HIIT Series. Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds! Follow the Modified version (M) if you need to scale it down."

Fat Burning HIIT: Here are the 5 steps involved in the weight loss routine

1. Squat + Kick (45 Secs)

Modified version: Squat + Knee Up

2. Sit-up Double Heel Touch (45 Secs)

Modified version: Diamond Sit-up

3. Squat Thrust Sit

Modified version: Step Out Squat Thrust Sit

4. Push-up + Spiderman MC (45 Secs)

Modified version: Knee Push-up + MC

5. Squat Jump Rotation

Modified version: Squat Touch Floor Rotation

Previously, Yasmin had also displayed simple techniques to include small equipment in our daily workout routine. In one clip, we can see her perform an exercise routine using a swiss ball. She also used other props such as a medicine ball, magic circle and theraloop in this series.

If you are trying to ace the beach body challenge that's been trending on social media, Yasmin has a series of workouts for that too. She uploaded multiple exercise routines that can help you get closer to your dream body.

Try this 5 step workout and shed that extra weight at home!

(Yasmin Karachiwala is a Fitness Trainer and Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.