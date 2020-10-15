Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Tells What Actually Works For Losing Weight Effectively

Weight loss tips: Try to include protein in most of your meals

There may never be just one single way which is right for losing weight. There are a few basics like not starving yourself, getting optimum nutrition, consuming all food groups and exercising regularly need to be followed on a daily basis. However, there are other basics like eating your meals at the same time every day and making realistic choices are weight loss tips that actually work. Nutritionist Rachel Paul, who goes by the name of the name of collegenutritionist on Instagram, talks about what actually works and what doesn't work, for weight loss.

Weight loss: What doesn't work?

If you are following fad diets or calorie restrictive diets that involve eating low-carbs or low fats may provide quick weight loss benefits. But they are not sustainable in nature and may result in side effects like cravings, headaches, irritability, fatigue, constipation, mood swings and overeating after a point of time.

Here are the things that you need to avoid if you want to lose weight sustainable and effectively:

Constantly snacking

Eating meals that contain only refined carbs

Having a "perfectionist" or "all-or-nothing" mentality

Following "cleanses" or "resets"

Weight loss tips: What actually works?

According to Paul, the concept of eating small and frequent meals can actually work for people if they want to lose weight.

1. Set of schedule of eating every three to four hours. This way, there will be no long gaps between meals, you won't end up starving yourself and then overeating, and your digestion is also likely to be optimum.

2. Eat protein in most of your meals. Protein is the macronutrient that can help in building muscles and also reducing appetite. Protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, lentils, legumes, etc are all filling in nature and can reduce your overall calorie intake.

Try to include protein-rich foods in most of your meals

3. Focus making realistic choices, suggests Paul. If you are someone who cannot do without staple foods like rice and roti, then do not force yourself to not eat them just for the sake of weight loss. These are carbs which are rich in fibre and will provide you with sufficient energy to follow your day-to-day functions.

4. Follow a diet and exercise regime that you can follow for life, says the nutritionist. Your diet should be one which is easy and sustainable to follow. It should include seasonal and cultural foods that have been eaten in your family for generations. Practice portion control in whatever you eat and avoid processed, packaged and junk food as much as you can.

Speaking of your exercise regime, it must definitely be one which you can continue in the long run. Never pick up workouts that can't be done on packed day, or when you are travelling, etc. Make your workouts flexible. Save workouts that are of short duration and those that can be done without any equipment.

