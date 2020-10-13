Weight Loss: 12 Good Carbs That You Can Eat Guilt-Free, Every Day

Weight loss: Carbs are the primary source of fuel for the body

Weight loss: Carbs are often blamed for causing weight gain. However, this macronutrient is an important part of a healthy diet and you must eat foods rich in good carbs, every day. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his recent posts on Instagram, talks about why carbs are important for you. Channa has had experience of training the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Shamita Shetty and John Abraham to name a very few. He believes that for fat loss and improving exercise performance, carbs are the main source of energy.

Weight loss tips: Why carbs are important for you

Just like there are food sources of good fats and unhealthy, weight gain-causing fats, there are also bad carbs and good carbs. The good carbs are ones that provide you with energy and fuel. "Carbs help fuelling brain, kidneys, heart muscles and central nervous system," informs Channa.

Carbs are important for your body to work wholesomely. Diets that are restrictive in nature commonly recommend giving up carbs. These diets work on the principal of eating very less carbs for getting quick weight loss benefits. However, these diets often lead to cravings, mood swings and irritation. They may also lead to nutritional deficiencies and the weight lost may quickly bounce back once you resume regular eating habits.

What's more, some of the foods which give you carbs are also rich in fibre. So giving up carbs may also reduce your fibre intake, which can result in constipation and several other digestion problems.

All in all carbs are downright important for you and you must eat them in balanced manner, every day. Here are some good carbs that you can bank on:

1. Chickpeas

2. Brown rice

3. Amaranth

4. Sprouts

5. Barley

6. Quinoa

7. Buckwheat

8. Lentils

9. Beans

10. Millets

11. Sweet potatoes

12. Oatmeal

Sweet potatoes are a source of healthy carbs

Make sure your diet includes a diverse mix of fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, fatty fish, nuts and seeds, and healthy fat sources like coconut oil, ghee, mustard oil, etc. This will help you get sufficient carbs, proteins, fats and fibre.

