Get More Fibre With These Dietary Changes: 5 Simple Ways You Must Try

Eat more fibre! You might have heard this a thousand times. Well, this is notable health advice you must follow. Fibre offers you some amazing health benefits that are not worth missing. Enough fibre in your diet regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation. Weight watchers should also consume optimum levels of fibre for better weight loss. Fibre keeps you full for longer making you consume fewer calories. A diet high in fibre is also beneficial for your heart health as it can help in controlling cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Diabetics should also add fibre to their diet to control blood sugar levels effectively. To reap the benefits of fibre you need to find different yet interesting ways to add more fibre to your diet. Read here to know some of these.

Ways to add more fibre to your diet

1. Choose right snacks

Instead of highly processed snacks that are usually loaded with sugar and salt, you should choose healthy snacking options loaded with fibre. Replace chips with popcorn and cookies with crunchy vegetable sticks. Similarly, you should look out for fiber-rich options like chia seeds, oats, whole grain crackers, seeds and nuts.

Choose fibre-rich snacks to beat hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Make vegetables a compulsory part of your meal

Almost every vegetable is loaded with fibre. Not just fibre, vegetables can offer you a wide variety of essential nutrients too. Make sure that you add enough vegetables to each meal. This will also ensure the consumption of all necessary nutrients that can help in weight loss too.

3. Do not miss fruits too

Just like vegetables, most fruits are also high in fibre. You can snack fruit in the evening. A fresh bowl of fresh fruits is a refreshing and nourishing treat your body needs. But make sure that you eat whole fruits instead of juices as juices are deprived of fibre.

4. Eat a wholegrain breakfast

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. You can start your day with a high-fibre breakfast. One of the best options to choose from is oats. You should add some freshly chopped fruits to your oats with some nuts.

Add chopped fruits to oats for better nutrition

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Switch to whole grains

Grains are loaded with fibre. Choose options that contain whole grain instead of refined grains. Whole grains are minimally processed and can provide you enough fibre. Try brown rice, barley, whole wheat and bulgur wheat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.