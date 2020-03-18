High-Fibre Diet Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Must Add More Fibre To Your Diet; Know Food Sources

A fibre rich diet can offer you several health benefits

You might have heard a lot about fibre in foods. It is always recommended to add fibre to your diet. But why? Is fibre really important? Several foods are naturally rich in fibre. High fibre foods are often recommended for weight loss, high blood pressure diet and even for diabetes diet. Adding more fibre to your diet will offer you several health benefits. Just like other minerals and vitamins you need to make sure that you add enough fibre to your diet. You can receive enough amount of fibre through right diet. So, do not miss the goodness of fibre and here are some reasons why fibre should be a part of your daily diet.

Reasons why you must add fibre to your diet

1. Help you maintain a healthy weight

A fiber-rich diet can help you lose weight as well as help you maintain a healthy weight. Fibre can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. Most fibre rich foods are filling and can keep you satisfied for longer. Adding fibre rich foods with fewer calories is the best way to maintain a healthy weight.

Foods rich in fibre can help you maintain a healthy weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Responsible for healthy digestion

High fibre diet is responsible for better digestion. It supports bowel movement and prevents constipation. According to studies, a high fibre diet reduces the risk of colorectal cancer. It also supports a healthy gut.

3. Good for diabetics

Fiber-rich foods are also good for blood sugar levels. Soluble fibre can slow down the absorption of sugar and improve blood sugar levels. Diabetics can add more vegetables to their diet which are high in fibre.

4. Keep cholesterol under control

Cholesterol levels affect your heart health majorly. Bad cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart diseases. You can fight poor cholesterol levels with fibre rich foods. It will also promote heart health.

Foods rich in fibre can help you fight bad cholesterol

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods rich in fibre

Food sources of fibre may include- whole grain, broccoli, berries, pear, apple, carrots, banana, beans, lentil, chickpeas, peas, oats, quinoa, chia seeds, almonds, popcorn and many more.

