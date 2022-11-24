Weight Loss Tips: Keto-Friendly Foods For Vegetarians

Weight loss tips: Avocados are a great vegetarian source of healthy fats

Vegetarian diets may promote health more than the typical non-vegetarian diet, according to numerous studies that have shown an association between them and a reduced rate of heart disease and diabetes. This does not imply, however, that a vegetarian or ketogenic diet is the healthiest option for everyone.

For instance, studies have shown that the ketogenic diet is superior to the vegetarian diet for promoting weight loss, lowering blood sugar and triglyceride levels, and lessening the severity of conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, and some cancers.

Many often distinguish these diets as being on the other side of the diet spectrum. While one strictly expects to avoid consuming meat. The other promotes consuming a variety of meats and an overall protein-rich diet. However, a vegetarian might want to try the ketogenic diet for its benefits.

Can vegetarians adopt the ketogenic diet?

Although it may seem ironic, there are various ways and foods through which a vegetarian can follow a ketogenic diet. The idea behind the ketogenic diet is that you may maximise weight reduction by forcing the body to use fat for fuel by starving it of carbohydrates, which are normally its main source of energy. When you eat carbs, your body turns them into blood sugar, also known as glucose, which you can then use as energy.

As the body's simplest source of energy, glucose is always used up before stored fat is used as fuel. The objective of a ketogenic diet is to limit carbohydrate consumption so that the body must burn fat for energy. Ketones are metabolic waste products that are created when fat is broken down in the liver. The body then uses these ketones as fuel in place of glucose.

Unlike what many might think, vegetarians can also try the ketogenic diet. Essentially as discussed, a ketogenic diet is a diet rich in protein and low in carbs. A vegetarian can follow a keto diet by incorporating high-protein and low-carb foods.

Also read: Which Is Better For Fat Loss: Plant-Based Diet Or Keto Diet? Let's Find Out

What are some keto-friendly foods for vegetarians?

Here are some keto-friendly foods for vegetarians:

Tempeh, tofu, seitan, and others that are strong in protein and low in carbohydrates

Avocados and berries, particularly raspberries, blackberries, and other berries with a low glycemic index

Veggies are grown above ground, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini.

Dairy foods are encouraged. Hard cheeses, high-fat cream, butter, etc. are examples of high-fat dairy

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale

Pistachios, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and other nuts and seeds

Sweeteners, including monk fruit, erythritol, stevia, and other low-carb sweeteners

Other fats, such as avocado oil, MCT oil, coconut oil, and olive oil

Nuts are loaded with plant-based healthy fats

Photo Credit: iStock

Protein and a range of important fatty acids are abundant in dairy products. The other milk protein, casein, is more difficult to digest than whey, which is also more bioavailable. If whey protein is out of the question for you, try soy, pea, hemp, or any plant-based protein instead. However, bear in mind that compared to whey, egg, or animal proteins, these plant-based proteins have lower nutritional benefits.

Also read: Ketogenic Diet: Workouts To Follow If You Are On The Keto Diet

Consider these foods in your routine if you are planning to follow the keto diet as a vegetarian.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.