Weight Loss: Can You Follow Keto Diet As A Vegetarian?

Weight Loss: Quinoa is a great addition to your diet if you want to dry the keto diet as a vegetarian

The advantages of vegetarian and ketogenic diets for health have received substantial research. A high-fat, low-carb diet that has recently gained a lot of popularity is the ketogenic, or keto diet. Despite the fact that it frequently includes animal products including meat, fish, and fowl, it can be modified to meet a vegetarian diet.

This modified version of the keto diet may be of benefit to many Indians as vegetarianism is extremely common and prevalent in India. In addition to this, a plant-based diet or even becoming entirely vegetarian can be beneficial for your health. In comparison to meat eaters, vegetarians often have fewer chronic diseases and may live longer. In this article, we discuss how a ketogenic diet can be modified and followed by people who follow or prefer a vegetarian diet.

How to follow a keto diet as a vegetarian?

The vegetarian keto diet combines vegetarianism with keto dieting in one eating strategy. The majority of vegetarians consume dairy but forego eggs, meat, and fish. This might defy the idea of a traditional keto diet.

In contrast, the ketogenic diet restricts daily carbohydrate intake to 20–50 grams. When you consume extremely little carbohydrates, your body enters ketosis, a metabolic condition in which it starts using fat as fuel rather than glucose. On a conventional ketogenic diet, about 70% of your daily caloric intake should be made up of fat, which may be found in foods like oils, meat, fish, and whole milk.

The vegetarian keto diet, on the other hand, forgoes meat and fish in favour of other healthy fats like coconut oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. However, you should be aware that a vegetarian ketogenic diet might lead to protein, some important fats, and various vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

The type of vegetarian diet you follow and the range of foods you eat will determine your risk for vitamin deficiencies. You are more likely to become deficient if your diet is more restrictive. Hence, it is best to seek professional guidance when trying a vegetarian keto diet.

What are the benefits of a vegetarian keto diet?

Like all diets, the vegetarian keto diet has its own set of benefits for us. Here are some of the most common benefits of following this diet:

1. Prevents chronic diseases

Lower risk of developing a number of chronic diseases has been associated with vegetarian diets. Studies have linked them to lower cancer risk and better levels of a number of heart disease risk variables, such as BMI, cholesterol, and blood pressure. The keto diet's benefits in preventing disease have also been researched.

2. Helps manage blood sugar levels

Both vegetarian and ketogenic diets help to regulate blood sugar. While this is happening, the ketogenic diet may help your body regulate its blood sugar levels and become more sensitive to the hormone insulin, which is involved in blood sugar regulation.

3. Promotes weight loss

Diets that are ketogenic and vegetarian both promote weight loss. A thorough analysis revealed that over the course of 18 weeks, vegetarians drop an additional 4.5 pounds (2 kg) on average than non-vegetarians. The large proportion of healthy fats in this diet may also help you feel full and satisfied, so decreasing your appetite and cravings.

Are there any downsides?

Following any restrictive diet has downsides. These diets are not a long-term solution and can be practiced for a small period to improve certain aspects of your body and health.

1. Flu symptoms

Keto flu is a common phenomenon. This causes flu-like symptoms to appear in people following the diet. These can include constipation, lethargy, headaches, mood shifts, feeling nauseous, and dizziness. However, these negative effects usually go away after a few days. Your symptoms may be lessened by getting enough rest, being hydrated, and doing regular exercise.

2. Not suitable for all

The vegetarian keto diet is quite limited, thus it might not be a viable choice for everyone. As it can restrict some nutrients necessary for healthy growth and development, it is especially harmful to children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

3. Nutrient deficiencies

Planning your vegetarian diet carefully will help you make sure you're getting all the nourishment you need. According to studies, these eating habits typically have inadequate intakes of vital nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, and protein.

In conclusion, no diet benefits you as much as a well-balanced diet. Consuming all foods while keeping your calorie intake and doctor-suggested restrictions in mind can help you lose weight or provide health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.