Which Is Better For Fat Loss: Plant-Based Diet Or Keto Diet? Find Out Here

The ketogenic or keto diet, which involves eating low carbs, moderate protein and high fats, is widely popular for aiding quick weight loss. However, a new study has found that there may be better ways to shed kilos and cut back on your calorie intake. A study published in Nature Medicine analysed both keto diet and, plant-based low-fat diet, to see which one is more effective for fat loss. Led by Kevin Hall, a scientist at National Institutes of Health, the study was conducted on a small group of 20 people, where half of them were asked to follow the keto diet, and the other half were asked to follow a high-carb, low-fat, plant-based diet.

Weight loss: How a plant-based diet may be better for weight loss

All participants followed their designated diets for two weeks, and then switched on to the other one. It helped in getting the results of both diets to see which one worked better for calorie intake, fat loss and insulin levels.

At the end of the study, Hall found that people who were on a low-fat diet experienced larger cut in calorie intake- around 700 calories, on an average. On the keto diet, the drop was somewhere around 300 calories. The low-fat plant-based diet also resulted in more fat loss than keto diet, but the difference was minimial. The study has its limitations, however. It was conducted for only a short period of time and so, it is unclear as to how much more fat can one lose by following either of the diet for a long period of time.

Having said that, it is important to note that every diet works differently on your body. And if you're looking to lose fat or cut off inches, the best thing to do is work towards making a lifestyle change. You can also try to figure out what works the best for you with your healthcare provider for effective weight loss and fat loss.

Speaking of the keto diet, while it may help you lose weight, it is certainly not sustainable. What's more, it may result in side effects like increased cravings, irritability, mood swings, headaches and nausea.

Also, a low-fat diet can be as effective, maybe even better for fat loss.

Low-fat, plant-based diet may help you with weight loss and fat loss

How to lose weight sustainably and effectively?

Nutritionists and health experts are of the belief that you must avoid looking at food as carbs, protein, fats and fibre. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, we must look at food as per our culture, locality and season.

While practicing portion control, our diet should include foods that have been part of our culture for generations. It should be in accordance with the food that is locally available and is also in season. This pattern of eating facilitates diversity in diet and optimum intake of nutrients.

Following diets that are restrictive in nature, like low-fat or low-carbs, can result in nutritional deficiencies and other side effects mentioned above.

Eat home-cooked food as much as possible, and avoid eating foods that come in a packet. Alongside, you also need to be regular in exercise, consistently. Include both cardio and weight training in your fitness routine.

All these tips can together help you lose fat and weight effectively and sustainably.

