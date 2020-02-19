Plant-Based Diet Can Boost Heart Health And Help In Weight Loss; Know Other Health Benefits

Plant based diet can help you lose weight

A plant-based diet consists of foods only from plant-based sources. Unlike a vegan diet, a plant-based diet can include a small amount of animal products. This diet involves consuming mostly or only foods from plant-based sources. Plan based diet offers several health benefits as well. Most plant-based diets are loaded with fruits and vegetables. These are good sources of essential nutrients. From vitamins to fibre, plant-based diet can offer you all the necessary nutrients. Studies have also highlighted that a plant-based diet can offer benefits for your heart.

Benefits of plant-based diet for heart

According to studies, reducing animal product intake and following a primarily plant-based diet can decrease the risk of heart disease. The study further adds that plant-based food minimises the negative effects of a gut-microbiome associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

The body's gut microbiota is comprised of a series of microbes that play an important role in our metabolism, nutrient absorption, energy levels and immune response. A gut-microbiota related metabolite known as trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is produced when gut bacteria digest nutrients commonly found in animal products such as red meat. It has been connected to increased heart attack and coronary heart disease (CHD) risk.

According to the researchers, maintaining a vegan or vegetarian diet has been found to reduce the amount of TMAO produced in the body.

Other health benefits of plant-based diet

Following a plant-based diet can offer several other health benefits. Some of the notable health benefits may include-

1. It can help in weight loss

A plant-based diet can also help in weight loss. Most plant-based sources are high in fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. If considered for weight loss, a plant-based diet can also provide you the right nutrition as well.

2. May prevent diabetes

According to a study conducted in 2016, consumption of a plant-based diet especially rich in high-quality plant-based foods can lower the risk of type-2 diabetes.

3. Can help control blood pressure and poor cholesterol levels

Most foods in a plant-based diet are healthy for you. These can help in controlling your blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels. These factors contribute to better hearth health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.