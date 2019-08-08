Weight Loss Diet: Learn How To Add Protein To Your Plant-Based Diet

Weight loss diet: Plant-based diet can help you lose weight by adding more fibre to your diet

A lot of people are switching to a plant-based diet due to the multiple health benefits it offers. It focuses more on foods you receive from plants like vegetables, fruits, legumes, seeds, nuts, whole grains and anything you receive from plants. To follow this you need to limit or completely avoid the consumption of animal-based products. This diet focuses on the quality of foods and makes you avoid refined foods as well. A plant-based diet is also known for weight loss as it combines the best quality of foods which are high in fibre. A plant-based diet improves one's overall health.

Protein on a plant-based diet

Are you worried about missing out all the protein when on a plant-based diet? The health benefits of protein are quite impressive. Protein should be an important part of your daily diet. Protein helps in weight loss and improves metabolism. Protein also helps in building and repairing tissues. Do not worry you do not have to miss protein while following a plant-based diet. Here are some plant-based food sources of protein which you can add to your plant-based diet without a doubt.

1. Lentils

Lentils are high in protein and fibre at the same time. Lentils can be a perfect element of your plant-based diet. Lentils can be cooked easily and are low in fat. You can prepare lentils and enjoy it as a part of your lunch. A combination of different spices can simply enhance its taste. Adding vegetables to lentils is also a great idea to increase its nutritional value.

2. Spinach

Leafy greens are loaded with nutrients and can provide you maximum health benefits with minimum calories. Spinach is of the leafy greens which will provide you enough protein with a good amount of fibre. Spinach also contains vitamin K, phosphorus, thiamine, potassium, magnesium and many other essential nutrients.

Plant based diet for weight loss: Spinach will make your plant based diet healthier

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Tofu

You can obtain a huge amount of protein through tofu. Tofu is often used as a substitute for meat. It is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. You can try different tofu recipes loaded with flavours which will satisfy your taste buds and help you experiment with your plant-based diet.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is a high protein gluten-free plant-based food which is considered as one of the healthiest foods. Quinoa is rich in fibre, magnesium, vitamin B, calcium, vitamin E, iron, potassium and phosphorus. You can prepare a quinoa salad for yourself with vegetable.

5. Beans

Beans are another plant-based food which contains around 21 grams of protein in a serving of 100 grams. Beans are rich in other nutrients as well. Beans will keep you full for longer and reduce your appetite.

