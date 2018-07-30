Plant-Based Diet Is Good For Your Heart: Study; Tips For Starting A Plant-Based Diet

Plant-based diet can be good for blood pressure, cholesterol and heart health

A plant-based diet can be helpful good for your heart, a new study has found. A diet which includes plant-based foods such as beans, pulses, nuts, soy and peas can contribute to reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases like high blood pressure and inflammation. Researchers mention that plant-based dietary pattern is known as portfolio diet and is based on a 2,000 calorie diet. This diet contributes to reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or the bad cholesterol by around 30%. This is when the diet is combined with diet which is also low in saturated fats. Plant-based diet also reduced the overall risk for coronary heart disease like heart attacks and angina.

IANS quotes study author John Sievenpiper as saying that the study gives better clarity and certainty about effects of plant-based diet and the kind of potential it has on health. As part of the study, which was published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, researchers worked towards conducting a meta-analysis which was done by combining results from 7 controlled trials involving more than 400 patients.

Plant-based diet was found to reduce high blood pressure risk by 2% and inflammation risk by 32%. The study is also conclusive of the fact that making dietary and lifestyle changes can help people manage high cholesterol and risks of cardiovascular diseases.

Following a plant-based diet can be a little difficult for some patients. Introducing plant-based foods slowly can help in bringing noticeable benefits.

Plant-based diet can regulate cholesterol levels in the body

Following are some tips for starting a plant-based diet:

1. Find your motivation: You need to find out the reasons for going on a plant-based diet. Many celebrities are turning vegan or vegetarian for weight loss. Whether you need to get rid of some disease or shed extra kilos, switch to plant-based foods for gaining health and overall well-being.

2. Increase food quantity: A plant-based diet has lesser calories. Thus, you need to increase the quantity of the food you eat in order to get used to a plant-based diet. Focus on whole foods and include salads, beans and fresh fruits in your diet regularly.

3. Make food swaps: Replacing food is better than restricting yourself. Replace junk food items with healthy snacks like roasted makhanas or nuts. Prefer tofu over chicken, dates instead of white sugar and numerous other healthy swaps in order to keep heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels at bay.

4. Include variety in your food: A plant-based diet needn't be as boring as it sounds. There is so much that you can explore in vegetarian and plant-based food. The next time you head to the supermarket, check out the diverse variety of nuts and seeds, grains, vegetables and lentils that exist.

5. Commit yourself: Commit yourself to making these changes. Set short and more achievable goals like following a plant-based diet for a week or month. Changes take time and effort. When it comes to a living a long and healthy life, making a few sacrifices here and there are totally worth it!