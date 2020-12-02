Weight Loss: Can Plant-Based Diet Help Boost Metabolism? Here's The Answer

A plant-based diet can help reduce heart disease risk

A plant-based diet focuses on the consumption of food from plant sources. Many follow pant based diet for weight loss. This diet focuses on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and other plant-based products. A plant-based diet is different from a vegan diet as it allows restricted consumption of dairy and animal products. On the other hand, a vegan diet does not allow even a small amount of animal based products. Not just weight loss, plant-based diet can help boost heart health too. According to studies, following a plant-based diet can help reduce cholesterol, control the risk of type-2 diabetes and certain cancers.

A recent study revealed that plant-based diets can help boost metabolism too. Metabolism is the rate at which your body converts energy from foods and drinks consumed. Better metabolism results in weight loss. Keep reading to know how plant-based diets can help boost metabolism and a list of plant based-foods you should add to your diet.

Plant-based diet benefits: Here's how it can help boost metabolism

According to the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, a plant-based diet can boost after-meal calorie burn which helps in weight loss and improves cardiometabolic risk factors in those who are overweight. For the study, the participants consumed a plant-based diet including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. After 16 weeks, the after-meal calorie burn increased by 18.7 percent as compared to those who did not follow a plant-based diet.

Foods to add to diet for better metabolism (plant-based only!)

Protein-rich foods- tofu, cottage cheese, pulses, chia seeds, quinoa, nuts, chickpeas and beans

Foods loaded with iron- beetroot, spinach, flaxseeds and lentils

Teas like green tea and oolong tea

Nuts and seeds

Ginger

Low-glycemic foods

And water

