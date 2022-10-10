Ketogenic Diet: Workouts To Follow If You Are On The Keto Diet

Keto Diet: Practicing HIIT is a great workout if you are on the keto diet

There is a broad range of possible health advantages to the extremely low carb, high fat, moderate protein ketogenic diet, from better blood sugar regulation to reduced appetite. Its impact on athletic performance, however, is still up for debate.

While some assert that the keto diet can increase fat burning and improve endurance, others point out that it may deplete energy and make muscle building more difficult. In this article, we discuss how the keto diet influences our workout and the best workouts to practice while on the keto diet.

How does keto influence workout?

According to studies, the ketogenic diet could enhance a number of areas of sports performance. Here are some to name a few:

1. Increase fat burn

According to some studies, a ketogenic diet may increase the rate of fat-burning during exercise. Keep in mind that the ketogenic diet is mostly composed of fat, which may help to explain why more fat is burnt during exercise. Also keep in mind that compared to carbohydrates or protein, fat has a far greater calorie density per gram.

2. Fasten muscle recovery

Numerous studies have shown that the ketogenic diet may accelerate post-workout muscle recovery. A mouse experiment also showed that an 8-week ketogenic diet regimen improved muscle repair after strenuous activity.

3. Might boost endurance

Although the ketogenic diet might not be advisable for small intervals of high-intensity exercise, some research suggests that it might improve performance for endurance athletes. This was noticed, nevertheless, when ketone supplements were given rather than by eating a ketogenic diet style.

What are the best workouts while on the keto diet?

Exercise comes in a wide variety of forms, each of which has a somewhat different effect on the body and uses a distinct set of energy sources. Here are the best workouts for the keto diet:

1. HIIT

This high-intensity exercise style of cardiovascular training, sometimes referred to as high-intensity interval training, is repeated after periods of rest and is short in duration but high in intensity. Sprinting for ten to twenty seconds, followed by a minute of rest, is an illustration of HIIT.

2. Strength training

Strengthening is the main focus of training. While all forms of resistance training can somewhat develop strength, strength training is a physical activity that maximises strength gains. Strength exercises like bench presses, deadlifts, and squats are excellent examples.

3. Hypertrophy Training

This is a form of exercise that emphasises muscular development. Weightlifting and other exercises with various repetition ranges, rest intervals, and training volumes are examples of activities that differ between hypertrophy training and strength training. In comparison to strength training, rep ranges for hypertrophy training are between 8 and 12, with lighter weights, longer rest periods, and larger training volumes.

4. Power training

A form of exercise that emphasises developing the body in a way that encourages quick, explosive movements; typically utilised in sports. The rep ranges, rest intervals, and training volume for this sort of training are also different. The same exercises used for strength training may also be utilised for power training, but with significantly lower rep ranges, more rest between sets, and much less training volume.

Though it was formerly believed that the high-fat keto diet plan could not be used to increase strength and muscle development, more and more research is showing that this is not the case. Therefore, there isn't just one workout that works best with a ketogenic diet; you should base your exercise choice on your goals.

