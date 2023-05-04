Weight Loss Tips: Is A Low Calorie Diet Safe? Expert Answers

The expert says that you should follow a very low calorie diet only for five to six days

Cutting down on calorie intake is the most widely practiced method for weight loss. We have often been told to stick to one basic principle to shed off some kilos - burn more calories than you eat. In the pursuit to look more toned, many of us give up heavy meals and start opting for low-calorie meals. But is it really safe to go on a very low-calorie diet and eat less than what you should? If you too are faced with this question then doctor Anjali Hooda is here to help you out. In an Instagram Reel, the doctor shares why a very low-calorie diet isn't unsafe and what is the correct way to adopt it.

The doctor says that the best duration for which you should adopt a very low-calorie diet is for a few weeks. But she insists that it is best to stick to such diets only for five to six days. Very low-calorie diet is also called fast mimicking diet because you only eat around 800 calories per day.

Dr Anjali Hooda cautions that it is important to take a safe approach towards a very low-calorie diet as eating so less can lead to a spike in the insulin levels in our bodies. She insists that one must include all the macronutrients in the diet and focus on the quality of the food.

If anyone is going through a surgery, the doctor stresses, it is better to seek your doctor's guidance before eating very low calories. She says that most people tend to go on a very low-calorie diet before events and shoots to look slimmer and that there is nothing wrong in eating less. The doctors also claims that these diets can help improve the metabolism than decreasing it.

The doctor highlights that if you want to try a very low-calorie diet then try it under someone's guidance and do it safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.