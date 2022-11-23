Want To Lose Belly Fat? Know What, When And How Much You Should Be Eating For Effective Results

Weight loss: A healthy diet and regular exercise can help shed belly fat

From bulking up and gaining muscle mass to getting rid of that excess chubbiness of the face, most of us are chasing different fitness goals. When it comes to losing weight, the popular formula remains to be eating less calories and burning more. However, despite following this, many are unable to shed excess fat off their bodies, especially in certain areas such as the belly or abdomen. Increased belly fat is also linked with higher risk of several diseases.

Excess fat around the waist is usually stubborn and refuses to leave no matter what diet or exercise you try. But you need not worry as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has got some tips to help us attain a toned-up belly.

In one of her Instagram post, the nutritionist shares some diet do's and don'ts that can help lose belly fat.

Weight loss tips: Do's and don'ts to lose belly fat

According to Anjali Mukerjee, if you want to make your tummy look slimmer, then include high fibre foods in your diet. Oat bran, wheat bran and jowar are some of the food high in fibre. Now, just including the right things in the diet isn't enough and you must ditch the unhealthy stuff too. The nutritionist suggests that one must avoid foods like cakes, pizzas, white bread and white rice as they contain refined carbohydrates. They disrupt the hormone balance and in turn make it difficult for you to lose weight.

How much to eat?

If you have crossed the age of 40 years and want to remove the annoying chubbiness around the waist, then consider cutting down your carbohydrate intake by 40%. This, according to the nutritionist, is because our body's ability to burn carbs as fuel reduces as we age, leading to weight gain particularly around the abdomen.

It is also advised to take mini meals instead of feasting on heavy foods in one go. A mini meal is half of your regular meal and helps keep your stomach toned and prevent bloating.

When to eat?

Rather than going for three to four high-calorie meals in a day, one should eat every four hours to shape your belly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.