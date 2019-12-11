Weight Loss Tips: Beat Hunger Pangs During Lunch Time With These Weight Loss Friendly Foods

Weight loss: You must add protein sources to your diet for weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight you need to monitor your calorie intake wisely. When you burn more calories than you are consuming you lose weight effectively. With every food you eat you need to check the calories you are consuming with it. For weight loss, it is advised to eat a healthy breakfast as you perform many activities throughout the day. Lunch should be lighter and dinner should have the least number of calories. For weight loss every meal is important. Lunch usually happens in the middle of the day which should provide you enough energy for the rest of the day. Here are some weight loss-friendly foods for lunch which you can try.

Weight loss: Best options for lunch

1. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer is rich in protein which supports weight loss. You can eat cottage cheese for lunch for a healthy and weight loss friendly meal. A cottage cheese salad or a multigrain wrap with paneer are some healthy choices. A sandwich filled with cottage cheese and other fresh vegetables is another healthy option you can try.

2. Fruits and chia seeds

Fruits are one of the healthiest options you can include in your weight loss diet. Fruits are rich in fibre and essential nutrients. Eating a bowl full of fruits can keep you full for longer and provide you with multiple nutrients at the same time. You can also add chia seeds to your meals. Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and are quite popular for weight loss.

Weight loss: Chia seeds are high in fiber that can promote weight loss

3. Beans, chickpeas and lentils

Beans, chickpeas and lentils are powerful sources of protein. These are a common part of an Indian kitchen. A combination of these can be used to prepare a delicious salad that is filling as well as highly nutritious. You just need to take the right quantity so that these can fit perfectly into your diet.

4. Tofu sandwich

Tofu is another weight loss friendly option that is loaded with protein. A sandwich prepared with tofu is filling as well as healthy. Adding some fresh crunchy vegetables will make it more nutritious.

Weight loss: Tofu is a great source of protein for vegetarians

5. Boiled eggs

Eggs are another option that can perfectly fit in your weight loss diet. A hard-boiled egg is a high protein low cal choice. You can eat boiled eggs with freshly chopped vegetables and sprinkle some spices on it to add extra flavour.

