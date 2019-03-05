These Healthy Food Swaps Can Help Speed Up Your Weight Loss Goals; Try Them Now

Weight loss: Nuts, eggs and protein-rich smoothies help in quick weight loss.

Is weight loss your new health goal? While you must have read a lot of nutritional guidelines related to weight loss, but there may be times when you might be perturbed as to what to eat and what to exclude from your diet. When you are on a weight loss program, you need to be very careful as to which foods will help you lose weight. Some foods, which are generally considered to be healthy, they might not be that effective in weight loss. However, there can be healthier alternatives of these foods which can help speed up the weight loss process. Let us have a look at some clever food swaps which can accelerate your weight loss goals.

Replace some fattening foods with these healthy ones:

1. Eggs or oats instead of sugary cereals

Sugary cereals are loaded with harmful preservatives and sugar which provide little nutritional value and have a lot of calories. Hence, you could opt for protein-rich eggs or oatmeal for breakfast. Proteins help in weight loss as they boost the satiety levels.

2. Fruit smoothie instead of desserts

There are times when you crave for a dessert like a cake, ice-cream, chocolate or any other pudding. These foods are high in refined sugar and should not be consumed. Instead, whenever you crave for something sweet you can grab a fruit smoothie. Just take some fresh fruits like berries, oranges, pears or any other fruit of your choice. You can blend the fruits with yoghurt or milk. In order to speed up your weight loss you can add some healthy nuts and seeds. This is a great snack and you can even eat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

3. Homemade drinks instead of sweetened beverages

Sweetened beverages, canned juices and other energy drinks are again loaded with harmful chemicals and contain high amount of calories. The healthy alternative to these drinks would be buttermilk, fruit or vegetable juice, coconut water and traditional Indian drinks like mango panna or kanji.

4. Homemade protein bars instead of sweets

Again, whenever you crave for something sweet right after you have eaten your meal, you can have a homemade protein bar. Protein bars are extremely nutritious and can satisfy your sweet tooth. You can make them with healthy nuts and seeds, grated coconut, jaggery or coconut sugar (in limited quantities).

5. Lean meat over processed meat

Processed meat like sausages and bacon should be avoided at all costs as they undergo the process of grilling, fermentation, salting and curing. This type of meat is modified in order to increase the shelf life. Instead you should go for lean cuts of meat for better health and to increase the intake of proteins.

6. Ghee instead of cooking oil

Time and again nutritionists and experts have stated that now desi ghee is considered as a healthy fat and good for overall health. It helps in getting rid of stubborn belly fat from your body. Desi ghee is a rich source of saturated fats and is a powerhouse of nutrition. In addition, ghee has essential amino acids which helps in mobilising fat cells in the body. You can replace refined oil or vegetable oil with ghee.

7. Healthy nuts over chips

While on a weight loss program, snacking can be a bit difficult. You would always look for something to munch. All the more, these foods should not lead to weight gain. For this, we have a perfect snack option for you. Just take a handful of nuts and roast them in ghee or olive oil. Nuts are rich in healthy fats and have significant amount of proteins as well.

