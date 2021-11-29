Weight Loss: The Single Most Important Tip To Lose Belly Fat

Weight loss: Why and how one can get rid of stubborn belly fat

Losing belly fat or abdominal fat is the biggest struggle most people face. Sometimes, you don't get the results even after following a proper diet plan or exercising regularly. You may see a difference in your shoulder or legs, but belly fat remains tough to lose. It's important to know why belly fat develops and how you can get rid of this. If you are someone who is facing the same issue, dietician and lifestyle coach Lavleen Kaur has a solution for you. She shared a video on Facebook under the title ‘Reduce belly fat by managing this hormone.' She stated that the hormone 'cortisol' is responsible for belly fat.

She added, “We do need stress hormone - cortisol in the body but only in a particular amount (so that it doesn't harm our body). If it goes high, it creates problems and even if its level is decreased, it is going to harm the body. So, it's very important that we make a balance of this hormone.”

According to Lavleen, this is what cortisol does -

1) When your adrenal gland releases cortisol, it goes into the cell. So, when cortisol goes to cells through the blood, your cells block themselves – it's called cortisol resistance. Basically, cells refuse to take cortisol.

2) Cells block themselves because they don't have the capacity since they become weak due to your lifestyle issues or sedentary lifestyle.

3) Due to this cell blockage, cortisol releases glucose in the blood from the Liver. If it doesn't get it from there, it takes the protein from somewhere else in the body and tries to convert it to glucose. As a result, belly fat accumulates.

Why cortisol doesn't work properly? Lavleen stated the following reasons:

1) When you don't take proper sleep

2) When you drink a lot of coffee

3) When you have a sedentary lifestyle

4) When you don't eat food items that carry zinc, magnesium and potassium

She further said that you must have food items like guava, amla and lemon that carry vitamin C. You must take enough vitamin D through sunlight.

What are the solutions according to Lavleen?

1) Ing solution – Do breathing, walking, laughing and reading.

- Go for walks regularly

-Take out some time to spend quality time with your loved ones and stay happy.

- If you feel stressed, hug your loved ones

2) Frequency of meals - Give your body the time to repair and digest

-Give time to your body to digest and repair after having food but don't keep long gaps between meals either

3) Sanu Ki - It translates to 'I don't care' in Punjabi. Lavleen stated, "Start accepting life and be happy. Don't bother about things that are not important."

Take a look:

Stay healthy, stay happy.