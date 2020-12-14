Sara Ali Khan Dancing At The Gym On A 90s B'wood Track Is All The Motivation You Need To Exercise Today

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted having some fun at the gym

Winter is here in full swing and getting off from the bed to exercise may be getting difficult by the day. But you must know that exercising regularly is extremely important for your health, immunity and weight. However, the same cannot be accomplished unless you have fun while exercising. You need to do workouts that you enjoy and you probably also need a friend or two, to really enjoy exercising.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently seen having quite some fun in the gym. The actress was seen dancing along with Sanky Evrus, dancing (and exercising) at funky Bollywood track from the 90s!

In the video below, the actress can be seen doing side-lying leg lift, until Evrus, who is also a hair artist, lures her to get up and join him to dance instead.

The video was instantly flooded with comments from Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who is also Sara's co-actor in their upcoming movie Coolie No 1. While Dhawan commented, "I love the guy trying to workout in the background", Malhotra wrote, "Bollywood dancing in the gym", and Ranveer Singh wrote, "No words, just no words".

Now this is exactly what we're talking about! A little fun here and there, can help you keep going, no matter what you do. It is important to enjoy what you're doing, else you will not be able to continue with it, or may give up in between.

So as part of Monday Motivation today, call up a friend and make plan for working out together in evening. Instead of sitting in a café or at home to have coffee, go for a nice cycling or running session. If you don't want to step outdoors, here's a bootcamp workout which you can follow along by watching the video below.

Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines guides you through each exercise, the form and duration of it. One lap of this workout can be completed in just six minutes. This is a fun and fast-paced full body workout that you can do at home without any equipment. It can surely add fun to your exercise routine today. Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.