Weight Loss: Revealed! Intricate Details Of A Nutritionist's Diet Plan

Ever wondered what a nutritionist eats in a day? Well you have landed just at the right place. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share intricate details of her diet plan. Eating healthy, homemade food is what most health experts recommend. From breakfast to lunch, dinner and even mid-meal snacks, you should try to nourish yourself in every meal.

Weight loss: Here's what a nutritionist eats in a day

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, you should start your day with soaked almonds and raisins, or a handful of nuts. You can then have your tea or coffee. Avoid drinking tea or coffee on any empty stomach as it can lead to acidity and may reduce appetite, and not in a good, weight loss-friendly way.

Speaking of Makhija's diet regime, she has 4 egg whites, one yolk and a toast at 9 am. Soon after she has her cup of black coffee, with no creamers, sugar or even artificial sweeteners. According to the Mumbai-based nutritionist, you must have two cups of water for each cup of caffeine.

Around 11 am to 2 pm, she consumes a bowl of fruits. Diwekar says that you must have one seasonal fruit every day. Fruits are a rice source of fibre and other nutrients that are essential for your overall well-being.

You must eat one seasonal fruit every day

Photo Credit: iStock

Makhija consumes her lunch around 1 pm. It includes 2 millet rotis, a bowl of dal, veggies, fresh turmeric pickle and green chilli. The meal should be a perfect balance of carbs, protein, fats and probiotics.

At 3 pm, she consumes a glass of fresh vegetable juice. Followed by this at 5 pm is a handful of nuts and seeds.

Makhija says that 7 pm is the peak hunger time for her. At this time, she either consumes an avocado toast or a cucumber tomato open sandwich. This meal, again, is balanced and filling in nature. It is also delicious to taste, perfect for satisfying evening hunger pangs.

Dinner time for Makhija is 9 pm. Your dinner meal should ideally be light on the stomach, and there should be a gap of at least two hours between your dinner and bed time. Makhija's dinner includes a serving of grilled chicken along with sautee vegetables, rice and salad. While grilled chicken is the source of protein, sautee vegetables provide vitamins, minerals and fibre, rice provides healthy carbs and prebiotics and the salad is again for a dash of fibre and essential nutrients.

Make sure you practice portion control and eat only till you are 80% full.

So, even a nutritionist's diet include all basic foods that can be found easily, are versatile and incredibly nourishing. All the meals are perfectly balanced, which is the ideal recipe for sustainable weight loss.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.