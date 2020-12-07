Can't Do Without Your Morning Cup Of Tea Or Coffee? Here's How It Can Affect Your Health

Do eat something with your cup of tea or coffee in the morning

Highlights Avoid having tea or coffee on an empty stomach

Eat something nutritious and filling first

Tea or coffee in morning can cause acidity

We are all fond of our morning cuppa of tea or coffee. Chai and coffee lovers simply can't do without their morning cup, even if it is something that nutritionists and health experts ask them to not follow. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that having tea or coffee first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach, can cause acidity. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines, on the other hand, says that drinking coffee on an empty stomach can suppress your appetite, and not in a good, weight loss-friendly way.

So, what is the best time to have coffee?

Itsines recently took to Instagram to explain her followers what is the best time to have coffee. "I know so many people who wake up and have a coffee straight away, before they have allowed their body to wake up naturally and before they have eaten anything. I would not recommend doing this," she writes in the caption of her post.

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Not Start Your Day With Tea/Coffee: Here Are Some Healthy Options You Need To Know

Most people like to have coffee or bed tea is because it gives them a spike of energy. Well, for some it is the source of regular bowel movement too. However, drinking coffee or tea on an empty stomach for these reasons is will do you more harm than good.

"Yes, it will give you a big spike of energy but it will also suppress your appetite. You may not eat anything while you're having coffee, or even afterwards. But when the coffee wears off, your energy levels will crash because you haven't eaten anything. Your body has no fuel," explains Itsines.

Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach can lead to loss of appetite

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: Is Eating Roti Better Than Eating Rice For Losing Weight?

To make up for this lack of energy, you will probably reach for another coffee, or something sugary or sweet to give you energy you need for the day. "This unhealthy cycle continues," adds the fitness trainer.

Thus, do not rely on coffee when you wake up. According to Diwekar, you should start your day with soaked nuts and raisins, or a handful of nuts and seeds, and then have your regular tea and coffee.

Itsines says that you should first have a healthy and nutritious breakfast that fills you up, and then have your coffee or tea. "If you feel like you really need a coffee first thing in the morning, make sure you eat something at the same time, even if it's something small - like a piece of toast or yoghurt and muesli," adds Itsines.

Also read: Here Are A Few Home Workouts That You Can Try Today

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.