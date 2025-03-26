Is There A Right Time To Enjoy Coffee? Lifestyle Expert Answers

For some people, coffee isn't merely a beverage, it's their lifeline. They can enjoy the hot drink at any time of the day without keeping a count. From the first sip in the morning to an evening pick-me-up after a long workday, coffee remains a constant companion. But, do you know that irregular coffee indulgence can cause a hormonal imbalance, leading to adverse health effects? That does not mean you have to say goodbye to your favourite beverage. It's all about relishing coffee at the right time.

To help you manage your coffee pursuits, Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has shared some valuable insights on the ideal timing for coffee consumption. He dropped a video on Instagram, explaining the factors in detail. The wellness expert highlighted the importance of circadian medicine, which is a branch of medicine that focuses on how the body's biological processes impact our overall health.

In his caption, Luke Coutinho writes, “Circadian medicine first before caffeine. This routine works for me. Save your body and mind from a lot of hormonal imbalance due to caffeine spikes at the wrong time. Love coffee? Do it the right way.”

The text layout in the video offers viewers some activities that coffee lovers must follow before taking the first sip. It includes 8 hours of sleep, performing a gratitude prayer, spending 30 minutes in sunshine, executing a 10-minute stretching activity, followed by pranayam (breathing exercises), eating almonds and drinking lemon water.

On a concluding note, Luke Coutinho recommends that his social media followers wait for 160 minutes before they drink their first cup of coffee.

Previously, Luke Coutinho explained the side effects of having black coffee on an empty stomach. The wellness guru advised viewers to “wait at least 90 to 120 minutes post rising and after sunrise” before they drink black coffee. Additionally, he recommended having the no-milk beverage without “artificially processed nuts, milk, and sugar syrups.” Luke also discouraged “fasting on coffee.”

Luke Coutinho's holistic wellness tips are our saviour any time of the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.