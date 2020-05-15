Reasons Why You Should Not Start Your Day With Tea/Coffee: Here Are Some Healthy Options You Need To Know

Avoid drinking tea/coffee as first thing in the morning

Drinking bed tea or coffee is quite common. Many need their dose of caffeine as soon as they wake up. Some think it gives them the required energy to start their day while others get a headache if they don't. Caffeine addiction can be harmful to your health in several ways. To understand the effect of drinking tea/coffee as the first thing in the morning, we spoke to Priyanka Agarwal, a nutritionist at Max hospital. She also suggested some drinks to start your day on a healthy note.

Effect of drinking tea or coffee as the first thing in the morning

Priyanka Agarwal explains, "Tea or coffee is widely consumed as the first thing in the morning. Drinking tea as a beverage has been considered a health-promoting habit. Since ancient times tea plant is used for medicinal purposes as well but to kick start your day with tea/ coffee is not really a good idea."

Avoid drinking tea and coffee for breakfast

"Tea/ coffee can stimulate the stomach acids so it is always advised to drink it after consuming some solids. For some people, coffee/ tea can cause heartburn sensation, vomiting and nausea. For a patient with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gut disorder and acid reflux drinking tea/coffee can be harmful," she adds.

Some healthy options to start your day

There are many healthy options to start your day and to boost your metabolism. You can start the day with lukewarm water as the body is already dehydrated after 8 hours of sleep. If one cannot consume plain water then you can add some flavours like fennel seeds, cinnamon or tulsi for maximum benefits.

prepare herbal drinks for maximum health benefits

List of drinks you must try

Lemon water with 1 tablespoon honey: diabetics should avoid honey Tulsi-ginger decoction: helpful for asthma patients Cinnamon water or sauf water: rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties Methi water: can help regulate blood sugars and aids in weight loss Jeera water: good source of iron and regulates blood cholesterol Orange juice: good source vitamin C Mix Vegetable juice or a shot of wheatgrass juice: rich in anti-oxidants

(By Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics &nutrition Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida)

