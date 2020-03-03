Weight Loss Tips: Can Heavy Breakfast Help You Burn Double The Calories? Here's The Answer

A heavy breakfast can help you burn more calories

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. It is advised to consume maximum calories at breakfast as you are more likely to burn these throughout the day. Breakfast also affects your metabolism. Better metabolism results in effective weight loss. Studies have also highlighted that consuming a heavy break may help you prevent obesity and promotes healthy blood sugar levels as well. If you are skipping breakfast too often, you must make healthy changes in your diet immediately. To explain the importance of heavy breakfast, here are some details straight from our expert that will motivate you to consume a healthy breakfast daily.

Weight loss tips: Heavy breakfast can help you burn double the calories, here's how

Dietician, Priyanka Aggarwal explains, "A heavy and healthy breakfast is extremely healthy for you. It can burn double the calories. A heavy breakfast can help you burn more calories. Studies have also observed that people who consume heavy breakfast burn more calories than those who don't. This usually happens because at night you are at the fasting mode which makes you burn more calories in the morning. If you want to maintain a healthy weight you will burn more calories."

Add enough protein to your breakfast

"But if you are working in nigh shifts then it is advised to follow the opposite routine. When working in night shifts you need to burn more calories at night as compared to the day. So, for such cases, a light breakfast and heavy dinner is recommended."

What should you include in your breakfast?

"One should combine all the necessary nutrients on breakfast for optimum energy throughout the day. Add enough amount of protein and carbs so that you have enough energy to function throughout the day and you will burn more calories. You can also add more nuts and dried fruits to your breakfast," Dt. Priyanka adds.

Add nuts to your breakfast to make it rich in different nutrients

(Priyanka Aggarwal, Consultant, Dietetics, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida)

