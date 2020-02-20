Did You Have Fresh, Homemade Breakfast Today? Why Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Doing This Daily

A healthy, homemade breakfast prevents binge eating and overeating later in the day

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you must have hot and homemade breakfast every day. For weight loss, healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and good overall health, eating your breakfast every day can help you in more ways than you can imagine. As part of her latest guideline of ongoing fitness project, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about the importance of having hot and homemade breakfast every day. According to Diwekar, having a healthy breakfast every day can improve longevity.

"Don't leave home without eating something, I am sure you have heard your grandma say that to you. What your grandma knows is also backed by studies. The blue zones of the world (where longevity is high) have one thing in common, a hearty breakfast. One that is fresh, home cooked and unique to that region," writes Diwekar in her post.

Children should never leave home without having a healthy, homemade breakfast

Health benefits of eating hot, homemade breakfast daily

Helps in kickstarting your day with a nutritious meal Prevents headaches and acidity during the day If you have deficiency of Vitamin B12, Vitamin D and iron, then having a healthy homemade breakfast can help in better assimilation of nutrients Reduces stress by regulating cortisol levels Having a wholesome and filling breakfast prevents binge eating and overeating later in the day If you have a healthy breakfast, the craving to consume stimulants like coffee, tea, chocolates and even smoking come down. Allows growth for healthy gut bacteria

What is a healthy breakfast?

A healthy breakfast is one which is homemade, local to your region, and is cooked fresh. Breakfast is especially important for children in growing age, women with irregular periods, people who workout in the morning, those who are in stressful jobs, people with low immunity and athletes.

A healthy breakfast is one that is local to your region and is a part of your culture

Diwekar suggests a few options for breakfast:

1. If you have lunch by 1 pm or later

People who have lunch around this time can have poha, Poha, Upma, Idli, dosa, noon chai, paratha, poori sabzi, missi roti, kulath paratha, bajra khichdi, etc for breakfast.

2. If you have an early lunch by 11 am

You can have nuts or a fruit like banana for breakfast

3. If you fall short of time to cook

In this case you can have rice with a quick tadka, or even a chapatti from the previous night. You can also have sattu or homemade laddoo with millets, pulses, nuts and jaggery. Another option for a quick breakfast is dried fruits with a cup of milk.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

