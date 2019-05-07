7 Quick Breakfast Options That Do More Harm Than Good

Butter toast is a quick breakfast option that may contribute to weight gain

Highlights Always opt for homemade breakfast foods for good health Breakfast is most important meal of the day A healthy, protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Breakfast, as the name implies, is breaking of the fast. It is one meal which is extremely important for your health and overall well-being. What you eat for your breakfast can not only determine your mood for the rest of the day, it can also increase or decrease your cravings and hunger pangs in later half of the day. This, of course, is dependent on what kind of breakfast you have. While it is always healthier to opt for natural, home-cooked breakfast options, people often look for ready-to-eat foods that take less time for preparation and are filling enough to suffice for a meal. In this article, we talk about worst breakfast foods.

These breakfast foods are the ones that may make for a quick meal for breakfast, but offer nothing in terms of nutrition. In fact, these breakfast foods may contribute to weight gain. Read below to know everything about them.

Weight loss: 7 quick breakfast foods that do more harm than good

1. Breakfast cereals:Breakfast cereals are extremely popular but did you know that they are highly processed and contain very small amount of whole grains? These cereals are fortified with artificially added nutrients that may not benefit you in the same ways as natural nutritional foods would.

Also read: These Protein And Fibre Rich Breakfast Options Can Help In Quick Weight Loss; Here's How

2. Pancakes and waffles: Sure, they are delicious and tempting breakfast foods. But if you are trying to lose weight, then pancakes and waffles should be completely off the table. Reason being they are made with refined carbs which is loaded with weight gain causing carbs. Topping them with sugary syrups is like making it only worse! Indulge in these comfort foods once in a while but do not include them in your day-to-day routine.

Weight loss: Always opt for healthy, home-cooked breakfast options

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Butter toast: You may have been eating butter toast for some years now. But the sad truth is that this quick breakfast option offers no nutritive value and is high in carbs. It may contribute to an increase in blood sugar and insulin levels. It can increase rebound hunger, thus putting you at risk of weight gain. A better option is to consume butter toast while practicing portion control.

Also read: Beware! Skipping Breakfast May Lead To Many Health Problems

4. Muffin: Muffins make for a quick breakfast option that you can have on the go. But these high refined flour, high carb and high sugary comfort foods are among the worst breakfast foods.

5. Fruit juice: Fruit juice are healthy only until you are preparing it with fresh fruits at home, with no added sugar. Tetra pack fruit juices or even the ones that are sold in fruit juice bars are likely to be loaded with added sugar, artificial colour and flavour that can be very harmful for your health. It is always better to eat your fruits rather than drinking them. This will help you lose weight along with providing your body with sufficient fibre.

6. Protein bars: Today, markets are flooded with these protein bars. They do claim to be filling enough to make for a quick meal. And while they may seem convenient, they are not as healthy as they claim to be. In fact, they may contain added sugars and flavours. Why not prepare your own protein bars at home? Here's how you can do it.

Also read: Protein And Fibre-Rich Barley: Here's Why It Makes For A Perfect Breakfast Option

7. Low-fat flavoured yogurt: Low-fat flavoured yogurt is high in sugar. Additionally, it lacks natural dairy fat which promotes feeling of fullness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.