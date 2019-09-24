Is It Healthy To Drink Milk For Breakfast? Here Are Some Amazing Health Benefits Of Milk

Milk can help you reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Milk is the ultimate source of calcium. It is power-packed with nutrients. Consumption of milk on a regular basis can give you strong bones and teeth for lifetime. Drinking milk for breakfast is like a ritual in most Indian households. On the other hand, some drink milk before going to bed. Most people are confused about the best time to drink milk. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. One should consume a healthy and nutritious breakfast to receive optimum energy throughout the day. Therefore you should choose the elements of your breakfast wisely. Is milk a healthy choice to start your day with? Read on to find out.

Is milk healthy for breakfast?

Milk is loaded with nutrients. Adding it to your breakfast can help you start your day with multiple nutrients. Milk is also a source of protein which is also a good element for your breakfast. But make sure that you do not drink just milk. Add more healthy elements to your breakfast along with milk.

Dietician and nutritionist, Jasleen Kaur explains, "The importance of milk we learn from the day we are born, as a child stays on the mother's milk for months and that's food for the baby. Milk is packed with amazing benefits, 28% calcium, 24% vitamin D. Milk is an excellent source of vitamin and mineral and we all enjoy milk. Consuming milk at breakfast is very important and healthy and we can also add almonds and walnuts in it. Adding oats or muesli with milk is healthy for people suffering from cholesterol issues."

You can eat almonds with milk at breakfast

What are the health benefits of drinking milk?

1. Better bone health

Being a good source of calcium, milk is extremely beneficial for bone health. It can help you build healthy bones. It is advised to give milk to your children on a daily basis to ensure better development of bones and teeth. Drinking milk regularly can also reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

2. Source of good protein

Not just calcium, milk is a source of good protein as well. Just one cup of milk is a source of 8 grams of protein. The ample amount of protein in milk can help in repairing muscles and promote muscle health.

3. Good source of vitamin B 12

Vitamin B12 is largely present in animal products. It becomes difficult for vegetarians to find the right source of vitamin B 12. Milk is a healthy and easy source of vitamin b 12. You can add milk to your diet to avoid the deficiency of vitamin B12.

4. Loaded with nutrients

Milk is a powerhouse of nutrients. It contains calcium, good fats, vitamin D, Vitamin B 12, potassium, phosphorus and many more. Adding milk to your diet is a healthy practice you can follow.

If you are suffering from lactose intolerance, you cannot drink milk. But there are other options non-dairy options like almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, soy milk, cashew milk, oat milk or help milk.

(Jasleen Kaur is a Delhi based Dietician and Nutritionist at Just Diet Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

