Diabetes Diet: Have This Protein-Rich Drink For Breakfast To Stabilise Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Type 2 diabetes should avoid consumption of refined carbs

Type 2 diabetes management involves controlling blood sugar levels at all times. Breakfast is known to play an essential role in management of blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas are unable to produce enough insulin. Alternative methods are required to regulate blood sugar levels. These include dietary changes, regular exercise, stress management and regulation of sleep cycle. In this article, we are going to talk about how having milk for breakfast can help in regulating blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients.

Type 2 Diabetes: How having milk for breakfast may lower blood sugar levels

A study published in Journal of Dairy Science reveals that having milk for breakfast can lower blood glucose throughout the day. Researchers from Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto examined the effects of a protein-rich drink like milk can regulate blood sugar levels when consumed for breakfast. They also studied effects of milk on satiety after breakfast and after a second meal.

Milk was found to reduce blood glucose. It also reduced appetite after the second meal.

Milk for breakfast can help in reducing blood sugar levels after lunch, the study found

Milk - which contains whey protein - when consumed with high carb breakfast cereal like cereals reduced blood sugar levels, improved feelings of satiety and food consumption later in the day, according to this double-blinded, controlled and randomised study.

Digestion of whey and casein protein - both of which are naturally available in milk - releases gastric hormones that slow digestion and increases feeling of fullness. Whey protein digestion helps in providing feeling of fullness quickly, while casein protein digestion provides a longer lasting effect of feeling of fullness.

Only a modest difference in food consumption was found during lunch in the study participants. But consumption of protein-rich milk with high-carb breakfast reduced blood sugar levels even after lunch.

All in all, the study stresses on the importance of having milk for breakfast. A healthy breakfast is not just important in diabetes diet for blood sugar control, it is also important for weight loss and weight management.

Apart from being a rich source of protein, milk is also a great source of calcium - a mineral that is required for healthy bones and teeth. Milk also contains traces of potassium which can help in regularising blood pressure levels.

Type 2 diabetes management: Tips for diabetes diet

It is important to source your milk from healthy and organic sources. Also, type 2 diabetes patients should consult their doctor before introducing any changes in their diabetes diet.

We speak to Dr Pramod Tripath about benefits milk for breakfast for type 2 diabetes. Quite contrary to the study mentioned above, he believes that milk for breakfast may increase blood sugar levels.

Following are breakfast foods that Dr Pramod suggests for type 2 diabetics:

"Pulses and vegetables are the best food groups to be included in filling proportion in initial phase. 25% of your breakfast can be salads, 25% of it sprouts, and 50% of it can be cooked dal-based items like hilla, dhokla, dirda, dosa or idli made from mung, chana, lobia, urad (green gram, chickpeas, black eyed beans, black gram) etc."

He says that having refined carbs for breakfast can cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

Refined carbs can cause sudden spike in blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients

"Pulses contain 50-60% carbohydrates with more fibre. They cause a slower increase in blood sugar levels. They are also richer in protein, vitamins and minerals than grains in general. Different pulses also taste differently, which adds variety and satiety," he adds.

Type 2 diabetes foods

Foods that can be included in diabetes diet include non-starch vegetables like artichokes, beetroot, asparagus, broccoli; lycopene-rich tomatoes; blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries; citrus fruits, nuts and seeds and much more.

(Dr Pramod Tripathi, an MBBS from BJ Medical College, Pune, is founder of Freedom from Diabetes)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

