Diabetes: Reasons Why Your Blood Sugar Levels Are High In The Morning; Tips To Control

Diabetes management: Dawn phenomenon explains the reason behind high blood sugar levels in morning

Highlights A diabetic has to manage blood sugar levels on a daily basis A diet high in fibre can help in controlling blood sugar levels A healthy dinner can result in better blood sugar levels

Blood sugar levels are generally high in the morning. But if you are a diabetic your blood sugar levels can go significantly high. This condition usually happens before breakfast. Diabetes patients of both Type 2 and Type 1 Diabetes have to constantly monitor blood sugar levels to avoid major fluctuations. High blood sugar levels can make the condition worse for a diabetic. People who are not suffering from diabetes may experience high blood sugar levels in the morning due to hormonal changes. But in diabetics, the body does not respond to insulin properly which results in fasting blood sugar levels. This condition is called the dawn phenomenon. The effect of this phenomenon can vary from person to person.

High blood sugar levels in the morning

The natural rise in blood sugar levels early morning is defined as the dawn phenomenon. Diabetics are more likely to experience this phenomenon. This usually happens from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. This rise in blood sugar levels happens to ensure enough energy to kick start the next day but diabetics do not have enough insulin to react properly to this condition. This results in too high blood sugar levels. You may experience some symptoms like nausea, vomiting, faintness, blurry vision, extreme thirst, fatigue and tiredness.

Also read: Black Chickpea For Diabetes: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

Tips for diabetics to control the effect of dawn phenomenon

Some simple precautions can help in controlling the rise in blood sugar levels in the morning. These methods can help in reducing the negative effects of dawn phenomenon. Some of the steps which you can follow may include:

You can ask your doctor for a change in medications there can be an increase in dosage in the morning

Eat a light and healthy breakfast with diabetes-friendly foods

You can also try exercising in the evening

Eat dinner a few hours before going to bed

Go for a walk after eating dinner

Eat the right dinner with fewer carbs for dinner

Never skip breakfast

Diabetes management: A healthy and nutritious breakfast can give enough energy for the rest of the day

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Diabetes: Exercise Tips To Manage Blood Sugar Levels; Benefits Of Exercising For Diabetics

Other ways to control blood sugar levels

Restricted carbs intake can help in managing blood sugar levels

Regular exercise is the best way to keep blood sugar levels under control as well as to promote overall health

Eat a proper diet with fibre rich foods

Always keep a track of your blood sugar levels

Sleep properly every night for 6-8 hours

If you are overweight lose those extra kilos

Diabetes diet: A healthy weight will promote better blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

To fight the symptoms of diabetes effectively you need to follow all the precautions suggested by your doctor. Also, take the advised medicine along with a healthy diet.

Also read: Diabetes: These Leaves Can Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels Effectively; Learn How To Use Them

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.