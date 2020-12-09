Weight Loss: 5 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Increase Your Daily Step Count, From A Fitness Trainer

Weight loss: Always take the stairs instead of elevator to increase your step count

Are you struggling to increase your steps? Well, you're not alone. With work from home and trying to avoid going out, completing your daily count may be difficult, let alone increasing your daily number of steps. And this is quite a common query, says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines. "I know that increasing your steps can be really hard! Lots of people don't have time to go for a long walk that would get you up to 10,000 steps every day, and I know many of you work at home or in offices and you don't get the chance to move around a lot," she writes in the caption of her Insta post.

The fitness trainer shares a few simple yet effective tips that can help in increasing your daily step count. These tips can also help in avoiding long hours of sitting as well. Here's what you need to do:

1. Set hourly reminders for moving

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, you must stand straight on both your feet for three minutes, for every 30 minutes of sitting. If doing this seems unachievable, you can set hourly reminders on your phone for leaving your chair and doing some physical activity. You can walk a few steps by going to the washroom or going to drink a glass of water. You can simply step outside and walk for around 10 or 15 minutes to freshen up yourself.

2. Take the stairs instead of the elevator

Wherever possible, always take the stairs instead of taking the elevator. "Taking the stairs at every opportunity is such a simple way to take more steps and work your leg muscles as well," writes Itsines. Climbing stairs is also a great aerobic activity which can get your heart rate up and also burn calories.

Step workouts or climibing the stairs is an effective way to increase your step count

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Park further away

Parking slightly farther away from your workplace or wherever you are traveling. You can also ride a bicycle to wherever you are going. It is an effective way to increase your step count.

4. Go for a walk with friends

Instead of meeting your friends for coffee, catch up with them while going on a walk. You can make the most of your activity by trying different intensity. You can also opt for going uphill or downhill.

5. Try outdoor activities

If you have a backyard, you can try gardening or mowing the lawn, says Itsines. You don't need too large spaces as even small spaces like balconies can become gardens. You can walk there while talking on the phone or otherwise, to increase your daily step count.

With only a few simple changes, you can effectively increase your daily step count. Know that it will take some time before you start making progress. Set small, achievable goals for yourself to effectively achieve your target.

