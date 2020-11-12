Weight Loss: Prevent Weight Gain, Headache, Fatigue And Indigestion During Diwali

Diwali 2020: Do take out time to exercise amidst festivities

Highlights Catch up on your sleep

Drink sufficient water

Take out time to exercise regularly

Diwali festivities are just around the corner. So far, you may already have done binge eating and even binge drinking. Delectable sweets may be all around you and it is really fine to enjoy the festivities, but in moderation. As far as you maintain a balance amidst the celebration, there will be little or no harm to your health, nor any weight gain. Keep in mind that you have to stay hydrated, avoid mixing drinks and practice portion control while eating sweets and deep-fried snacks.

Tips to prevent weight gain and other health issues during Diwali

Here are a few tricks that can help prevent weight gain, dehydration, indigestion and other issues that may stem up during the festive season. Here's what you can do to prevent it:

Also read: Try This 6-Exercise High Intensity Circuit Training Workout To Burn Some Calories And Enjoy Diwali Festivities Guilt-Free

1. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends that when you are drinking alcohol, make sure that you drink one glass of water between two drinks. Avoid mixing different kinds of drinks at one go. Make your own drink and add minimal amount of alcohol to avoid damage. Also, avoid drinking alcohol in full entirety. It is loaded with empty calories and can harm your health in several ways.

2. Drink sufficient water and other hydrating drinks throughout the day. It will prevent dehydration and the side effects like headaches, fatigue, constipation, bloating and acidity.

3. Keep healthy snacks like nuts, ghee roasted makhanas or roasted black chanas in your pocket or bag whenever you are going for parties. You can prepare a nuts and seeds trail mix and store it in a glass jar. Snack on them instead of deep-fried snacks and savouries.

Also read: 6 Fibre-Rich Snacks That Can Help You With Weight Loss And Better Digestion

4. For late-night parties, have dinner at home. This will keep you from eating unhealthy food, that too late at night.

5. To catch up on your sleep, take a day off from back-to-back parties. Spend the day taking rest. Do some yoga and stretching exercises. Eat nutritious home-cooked food and catch up on your sleep. It can help you feel fresh and active.

6. Take out time to exercise. Short-duration high intensity exercises like high intensity interval training, high intensity circuit training and tabata workout are workouts that can be done in a short period of time. Remember, some amount of exercise is better than no exercise at all. Also, here's a workout you can do at home without any equipment, anytime, anywhere.

Also read: Workout Tips: You May Have Been Doing Push-Ups All Wrong- Learn From A Fitness Trainer

The following workout was shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. It is a workout which can be done by beginner. If you are exercising after a long period of time, this workout is going to be perfect for you. It is a full body workout which is divided in three circuits. Three laps need to be done for each circuit. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done.

This Diwali, do not let the celebrations affect your health, and enjoy the festivities guilt-free. Happy Diwali to everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.