6 Fibre-Rich Snacks That Can Help You With Weight Loss And Better Digestion

Fibre-rich snacks: There is not one but many reasons to include fibre-rich foods in your diet. Firstly, they are filling in nature and are naturally low in calories. This makes fibre-rich foods a perfect fit in a weight loss diet. Then, these foods help in forming the bulk stools and regularise bowel movement. Eating fibrous foods can keep constipation at bay. Whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables (not juices or smoothies), nuts and seeds, beans and legumes are all examples of foods rich in fibre.

Foods that are rich in fibre can easily be a part of your main meals. What can be a task, though, is how you can include them in your mid-meals or snacks. In this article, we are going to talk about some fibre-rich snacking options.

Fibre-rich snacks that you can include in your diet

1. Chia and flaxseeds

Chia seeds and flaxseeds are fibre-rich variety of seeds in the seed family. They are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. Both of these can be added to salads, cereal, smoothies and pancakes. You can also eat them with your daily dose of nuts.

2. Popcorn

According to nutritiondata.com, air-popped popcorn are high in fibre and low in calories. 100 gms of popcorn can give you 14.5 gms fibre. This, of course, depends on the preparation of popcorn and how much butter, cheese and salt you add to it.

3. Roasted black chana

Roasted black chickpea or roasted black chana is a popular snack for weight loss. One serving of black chickpea can give you 13 gms of dietary fibre. To beat mid-meal munching, you can munch on a handful of roasted black chanas.

4. Avocado

You are probably already aware that avocado toast is quick and easy-to-prepare. Research shows that eating avocado regularly can reduce levels of bad or LDL cholesterol as well. Avocado is also an excellent source of potassium and healthy fats. One 100 gms of avocado can give you 7 gm fibre.

5. Hummus

This delicious Lebanese dip can be effective in increasing your daily fibre intake. Hummus is essentially made with chickpeas and olive oil. Chickpea content in hummus makes this dip a good source of fibre. Hummus can be used a replacement for mayo in your favourite wraps, burgers and sandwiches.

6. Oatmeal

Oats are rich in a specific type of fibre known as beta-glucan. This kind of fibre can reduce bad cholesterol. One cup of dry oats (roughly 80 gms) contain 7.5 gm fibre. You can have a oatmeal topped with some seasonal fruits for breakfast or mid-meal snack.

Daily recommended intake of fibre is 25 gms for women and 38 gms for men. For weight management and healthy digestion, make sure that your fibre intake is optimum.

At the same time, know that excessive intake of fibre can make you feel bloated, gassy and dehydrated. Consult your dietitian to know just how much fibre you need according to your body type and physical activity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.