Weight Loss: Luke Coutinho Recommends These Tips To Avoid Weight Gain During The Festive Season

Weight loss: Try short- workouts like HIIT and tabata workouts to maintain weight

The festive season surely brings with itself celebration and a much-needed break from the otherwise monotonous life. But what makes the arrival of festive season a good-enough reason to skip exercising and workout, is really difficult to comprehend. Highlighting the same is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on social media. Through a live session, he talks about the importance of maintaining your health during the festive season and holidays. It is in fact possible to enjoy the celebration during festivities with full fervour without worry about weight gain. Read here to know how.

How to take care your health and weight during the festive season

1. In his post, Luke talks about how there is no need of skipping on having sweets during Diwali. And likewise, there is also no need for skipping exercise. All it takes is an hour or even 30 minutes to complete a workout and you can always find time to do it.

Exercising for even 30 minutes can help you maintain weight during the festive season

Photo Credit: iStock

2. What's more is that if you don't find the time to hit the gym, you can browse several short, quick and effective workouts on the internet. For instance, Kayla Itsines, the celebrity fitness expert, can be your go-to person if you want to know about workouts you can do without any equipment at home. Then, HIIT and Tabata workout are other forms of short-duration workouts that can help you with weight loss and maintain good health during the festive season.

3. Luke says that a lot of people approach him for weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol (to name a few) during January and February. "It can be avoided if you treat the last three months of the year just the way you treat the rest of the year," he says.

4. Most events and parties during the festive season and holidays are at night. Enjoy your time at that time, but try to follow the rest of the day with your usual diet and exercise regime.

5. Try to have at least 2 healthy, homemade meals in a day.

Try to have at least 2 healthy meals in a day to manage your weight

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Do not wait for the new year to have your new year resolution and try to inculcate discipline in your lives today. Take a break if you want, but make sure you get back on track as soon as you can.

7. All you need to work on is your mindset. It is very much possible to maintain a balance even during festivities. Taking out a minimum of 15 minutes in a day for exercising and making the effort of having at least one healthy meal in a day should not be challenging for anyone. And even if it is, try to make up for it on days when you can.

8. Try to get proper sleep and avoid being sleep-deprived for too long. You need to sleep well to even enjoy the celebrations that are going on around you.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

