Weight Loss: Follow These Tips For Eating Out To Avoid Gaining Weight And Consuming Extra Calories

Weight loss is best achieved by eating home-cooked food. As much as it is important to eat at night with family and spend quality time with them, it is also important to go out and spend time with your friends and loved ones for a nice change from routine. However, eating out, especially for dinner, is often blamed to be primary cause of weight gain. Well, you will be surprised to know that there is absolutely no truth in this statement. Eating out can be a pleasurable and guilt-free experience, even for those who are aiming for weight loss. It all depends on the kind of food choices you make. Addressing the concern if celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. She shares a post about weight loss tips you can follow when eating out. Keep reading to know them.

Eating out tips: how to can follow weight loss diet when eating out dinners

1. Order extra serving of salads or vegetables

For most dishes, salads or veggies are usually served on the sides. But you can make your meal healthier by ordering an extra serving of salads and veggies. Apart from providing you with sufficient fibre, doing this can also provide you with all the nutrients that your body needs. Fibre rich veggies or salad can also fill you up quickly and make you feel full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake and keeping up with your weight loss diet.

2. Avoid ordering soft drinks

Well, we do understand that a mojito or even a diet coke seem harmless after or along with a meal. The more you avoid it, the better it is for your health and weight loss diet. The best thing to do is stick to water. The trick is: the moment you crave a drink, take a glass of water and drink it. Not only will it will your craving vanish away, it will also help you stay as hydrated as possible.

3. Steamed and grilled food should be your go-to options

On an empty stomach or simply when you are hungry enough to have a proper meal, grilled or steamed food will seem as satisfying and delicious as a meal with refined carbs like pasta or bread will do. This is an important tip especially for those who are aiming for quick weight loss and are following a low-carb or keto diet. Grilled or steamed food will ensure fresher and tastier food, in contrast to deep fried food which is full of trans fats.

4. Ask for dressings or sauces to be on the side

Dressings needn't necessarily be creamy and heavy. A dressing made with olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper can taste equally delicious, without the extra calories and fat in creamy dressings. "I steer away from heavy, creamy dressings (personally, they can upset my stomach)," writes Kayla in her post. So, order your dressings or sauces on sides and add them in the quantity you want. This is another useful tip for eating out in a healthy manner.

The next time you are planning to go on a date or night out with your friends, follow these tips to be in sync with your weight loss routine and enjoy your time, guilt-free.

