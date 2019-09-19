Intermittent Fasting: Break Your Fast With These 5 Weight Loss-Friendly Foods In Intermittent Fasting

Nuts and fruits are good options for breaking fast in intermittent fasting

Highlights Intermittent fasting can help in restoring muscles It is a great for giving your body a detox It can help you lose weight as well

Breaking the fast in intermittent fasting is something that must be taken care of. Intermittent fasting is a diet plan which involves fasting and eating phase in regular periods. It is considered to be effective in achieving weight loss and providing your body with the much-needed detox. Fasting phase in intermittent fasting can last anywhere between 10 to 12, 14 or 16 hours, depending on how you feel. A good fasting window lasts anywhere between 14 to 18 hours. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is of the belief that you should not push yourself to fast longer than your body allows. Start with 10 or 12 hours in the beginning and then increasing fasting period by an hour in a week or three days.

During the eating phase, it is important to ensure that you consume a balanced diet so that you get proper nutrition. Also, it is important to take care of how you break the fast in intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting can help you achieve sustainable weight loss

Intermittent fasting for weight loss: How to break the fast?

According to Luke, you should break your fast in intermittent fasting by having one seasonal fruit and some water. Then, after 15 to 20 or 30 minutes, you should have a plate of bioactives.

What are bioactive foods?

Bioactive food is referred to non-essential biomolecules that are present in foods. They have the capacity to modulate one or more metabolic processes, which in turn can be beneficial for better health.

Luke's plate of bioactives include papaya, pineapple, watermelon, walnuts and almonds. He says that these are raw bioactives which can provide the following benefits

Angiogenesis - a process which facilitates formation of new blood vessels

Stem cell protection

Microbiome protection

DNA protection

According to Luke, all of the above functions can together help in getting a strong immune system.

Apart from these functions, these bioactive foods come with a variety of other health benefits. Read below to know them

1. Papaya

Papaya is the perfect fruit for weight loss. It contains digestive enzyme known as papain, which can help in easing sore throat, improving digestion, healing wounds and reducing muscle soreness. It is good for diabetics and can also help in easing menstrual pain.

Break your fast with papaya in intermittent fasting

2. Watermelon

Watermelon comes in the category of hydrating foods that can prevent dehydration. It is low in calories and is perfect to be included in a weight loss diet. The fruit, which is in season during summer, is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C. It is also packed with lycopene and amino acids - which can help you have healthy skin and a strong immunity.

3. Pineapple

A delicious fruit, pineapple is loaded with Vitamin C and manganese. It also contains Vitamin B6, fibre, iron, riboflavin, folate, thiamine, potassium, magnesium and pantothenic acid. Eating pineapples for breaking fast in intermittent fasting can help in improving digestion, reducing inflammation and ease symptoms of arthritis.

4. Walnuts

Omega-3 rich walnuts are great for heart health. Walnuts are undoubtedly one of the healthiest nuts in existence. They can make for a healthy on-the-go snacking option. Walnuts are weight loss-friendly and are also great for improving your brain health. You can include walnuts in your daily diet and also eat them for breaking fast in intermittent fasting.

You can eat nuts like walnuts and almonds to break your fast in intermittent fasting

5. Almonds

Almonds too have an impressive nutrient profile. They are rich in protein, fat, Vitamin E, manganese and magnesium. Including soaked almonds in your daily diet can be beneficial for your skin, eyes and brain health. They are also weight loss friendly. Eat for them breaking your fast in intermittent fasting.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

