Clean Eating: 3 Kitchen Rules That You Must Follow For Being Disease-Free

The first step towards good health begins in your kitchen. Cooking pattern, utensils, ingredients and food storage are all important aspects of achieving good health. Addressing this concern is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who took to social media to share a few kitchen rules for wholesome health. These kitchen rules are not only environment friendly, but are also good for your hormonal balance and nutritional requirements. They require reducing use of plastic in the kitchen, reintroducing iron vessels, and avoiding use of microwave and air fryers and the likes of such electronic devices.

Clean eating: 3 kitchen rules for healthy living

1. Cut down use of plastic:

It is universally known that plastic is carcinogenic. What's more is that plastic is a major pollutant for the environment. Use of plastic containers, tiffin boxes and water bottles must completely be avoided. Rujuta mentions that plastic releases oestrogenic chemicals in the body, disturbing ratio between male and female hormones. This can especially be harmful if you have PCOD, are at puberty or have adult acne. Use cloth bags for grocery, fruit and vegetable shopping. Fruits and veggies packed in plastic or thermocol must be avoided. Say no to cling films, plastic tiffin boxes (especially for steaming hot food). Use steel or glass tiffin boxes and use malmal cloth for wrapping rotis, avoid use of aluminium foils. Drink water in steel or copper water bottles when travelling. Avoid buying buying plastic mineral water bottles as well.

2. Bring back iron vessels

Rujuta says that its time to bid goodbye to non-stick kadhais and bring back iron kadhais in your kitchen. "The iron kadhai is an important and undervalued source of iron in your diet," she writes in her post. Everything from your sabzis, curries, upmas to pohas should be cooked in iron kadhais and it will provide you with your daily recommended intake of iron.

3. Heat your food on burner and avoid microwave

Microwave imparts harmful radiations to your food. Rujuta informs that microwaving is harmful for micronutrients of the food as it heats them at extremely high temperatures. It breaks chemical bonds of micronutrients, as a result of which they get oxidised and become toxic for the body. So, no matter the convenience, always prefer heating, cooking food on burner. A little extra effort here and there can take you a long way in terms of achieving good health and being disease-free.

