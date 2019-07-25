Cooking Oil: Know Which One Is The Best For You

Best healthy cooking oil: Each cooking oil can be used for a different purpose

Your cooking oil plays an important role in determining the quality of food you eat. However, it can be a tad bit difficult to choose the right kind of cooking oil, given the abundance of variety in the market. Olive oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, groundnut oil and sesame oil are only a few of the multiple variants available that are considered to be healthy cooking oils. Nutritionists and health experts are of the belief that you should keep changing your cooking oil every month. This will help in providing your body with all the essential fats it needs. Having said that, it is also important to take the right quantity of cooking oil. Excessive intake of cooking by eating too much oily food can not only lead to weight gain, it can also increase your cholesterol levels and have adverse outcomes on health.

Cooking oil uses

Certain oils are better for sautéing, while others are better to be used in salad dressings, sauces, high temperature cooking and baking. Of course, every oil has a different tasted and offer a range of health benefits.

When choosing the best cooking oil for you, you must consider its smoke point. Also, take in consideration the cooking method, taste and nutrition. If you want optimal taste and nutrition from the oil, make sure that the oil is not above its smoke point.

Oils with high smoke points can be used for frying, roasting, sautéing and baking. Oils with lower smoke points can be used for salad dressings, finishing oils, sauces and dips. Some oils have more noticeable taste than others, so you should keep that under consideration. Coconut oil, for example, is a cooking oil with quite a distinct taste. Similar is the case with mustard oil.

Coconut oil is a healthy cooking oil and imparts a distinct flavour to food

Take a look at popular cooking oils and know which one is the best for your health

1. Olive oil

Olive is considered to be one healthiest cooking oil. People on a weight loss regime often resort to olive oil. Olive oil is rich in plant-based compounds called polyphenols that have been linked to reduced risk of cancer and heart disease. Extra virgin oil makes for a good salad dressing or on top of dips, soups or bread.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil too is a healthy cooking oil. It contains medium-chain fatty acids. They are a kind of unique fat molecule that burns almost immediately going directly from digestive tract to the liver, thus producing energy faster, instead of converting cholesterol or body fat. Some benefits of cooking food in coconut oil include better digestion, improved metabolism and healthier hair and skin. Coconut oil is a good choice for stir frying and pan frying. It can also make a good base for curries, as long as are fond of the distinct taste it imparts to food.

3. Vegetable oil

Vegetable oil is amongst the affordable cooking oils. It is typically made from a blend of different oils like safflower, sunflower, peanut, canola, corn and soyabean oil. Vegetable oil is suitable for all sorts of cooking. If you are chosing vegetable oil as a cooking oil, make sure that practice portion control. Many variants of vegetable are likely to be hydrogenated, which can be harmful for your heart health.

Use vegetable oil in moderation for a healthy heart

4. Groundnut oil

Groundnut oil has high smoke point, and is makes for a good oil for stir-frying. Peanut or groundnut oil contains beneficial omega-6 fatty acids. People with peanut allergies should avoid use of peanut oil for cooking. You can combine peanut oil with olive oil to get a combination of both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Rice bran oil

Rice bran oil contains good amount of monounsaturated fatty acids. The ratio of polyunsaturated fatty acids to monounsaturated fatty acids is nearly ideal, according to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra. Rice bran oil contains oryzanol, which is believed to have cholesterol lowering properties.

6. Sesame oil

Sesame oil makes for a good option for deep frying. It has nearly equal amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids.

